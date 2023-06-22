BOOTES builds India's first Net-Zero Library for the Jhansi Development Authority in a record time of 90 days

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 22: BOOTES, India's first Net-Zero Construction-Tech company, builds India's first and largest Net-Zero Library in Jhansi within a record time of 90 days. The 12000 sq. ft. Jhansi Library project commissioned by the Jhansi Development Authority (JDA) and supported by Jhansi Smart City, creates an immersive environment for learning and self-development.

Continuing with the legacy of learning evident in ancient libraries such as the Jetavana monastery at Sravasti (Uttar Pradesh) and the Nalanda University (Bihar), the Jhansi Library is a blend of rich cultural heritage and future-forward sustainable design thinking. The Jhansi Library, aligned to the Net-Zero Vision 2070 given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is India's first and only Net-Zero library that generates 100 per cent energy on-site and reduces up to 85 per cent of carbon emissions.

The Jhansi Library is a marvel of sustainable architecture, utilizing ancient resources and modern techniques to create a truly environmentally friendly space. Designed with the needs of students in mind, the library incorporates a three-tiered approach to sustainability, ensuring maximum efficiency and low environmental impact. At the first level, the library is designed to take advantage of natural light, keeping in mind the rhythm of the sun to create bright, inviting gathering and reading spaces. A Health-Oriented Indoor Environment is created with a state-of-the-art ventilation system, which prevents the spread of airborne diseases and improves air quality. Moving to the second level, the library's construction principles ensure 100 per cent on-site Renewable Energy Generation through the use of solar PV panels and a wind turbine - reducing reliance on fossil fuels. An exemplar of energy efficiency, the annual electricity consumption for the HVAC system is expected at 30 MWh - much lower compared to 150 MWh used by a traditional system. Finally, at the third level, the building is designed to reduce up to 85 per cent carbon emission by using next-generation heat pump technology, powered by solar PV energy to ensure optimal cooling and heating while consuming the least amount of energy possible. The library also employs water conservation measures such as rainwater collection and on-site greywater treatment to help preserve water resources. Sophisticated Building Management Systems streamline the management of the entire facility through computer-controlled systems, further reducing the environmental footprint. Overall, Jhansi Library is a modern, sustainable space that showcases how ancient techniques can be blended with modern technology to create a space that is not only beautiful but also functional, healthy, and environmentally responsible.

Speaking on the occasion, Alok Yadav, Vice-Chairman of Jhansi Development Authority said, "Imagined in India, Innovated for India, Instilled in India. The Jhansi Library, designed and engineered by BOOTES with cutting-edge global technology, is a revolutionary step in India's journey towards Net-Zero Vision 2070. It is a symbol of eco-friendly practices, innovation and community empowerment as it provides resources that enable learning and knowledge sharing for the youth and community at large. We commend the BOOTES team for constructing a 12000 sq. ft. area, and three floors of green architecture to support the Aatmanirbhar Infrastructure and National Smart Cities Mission within a record-breaking timeline of 90 days."

"We are grateful to the Jhansi Development Authority (JDA) for giving us this opportunity. The leadership team at JDA & Uttar Pradesh government have shown their dedication to ingenuity, eco-friendly practices, and development. We believe this endeavour will motivate others to embrace a sustainable future which is the true hallmark of progress. Building the Jhansi Library was a truly challenging project for our team as it required us to deliver a turn-key, never done before, net-zero project on a fast track. BOOTES is at the forefront of the construction industry's shift towards sustainable and green building practices and can undertake design, engineering, and construction of net-zero projects to achieve sustainable and Aatmanirbhar infrastructure," said Deepak Rai, Managing Director, BOOTES, the contractors for Jhansi Library.

Headquartered in Gurgaon, BOOTES is India's first Net-Zero Company with the vision of Creating Positive, Environmentally-Friendly Infrastructure for India. The company provides 360-degree solutions: Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer with best-in-class technologies that reduce Operating Costs & Carbon Footprint. BOOTES delivers sustainable and aatmanirbhar infrastructure to actualise India's Net-Zero goals 2070. Presence in: Stockholm | New York | Gurugram | Chandigarh | Mumbai | Jhansi | Pune.

JDA's vision is to transform Jhansi into a vibrant, sustainable, and prosperous city that provides a high quality of life to its residents. JDA aims to achieve this vision by promoting planned and sustainable development of the city and its surrounding areas, with access to quality public services, amenities, and infrastructure so that the benefits are shared by all sections of society, particularly the marginalized and vulnerable sections.

National Smart Cities Mission is an urban renewal and retrofitting program by the Government of India with the mission to develop smart cities across the country, making them citizen friendly and sustainable. The Union Ministry of Urban Development is responsible for implementing the mission in collaboration with the state governments of the respective cities.

The objective of Smart Cities Mission is to promote cities that provide core infrastructure and give a decent quality of life to its citizens, a clean and sustainable environment through the application of 'Smart' solutions.

