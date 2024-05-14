Born to Lead: The all-new BMW M 1000 XR debuts in India

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 14: The all-new BMW M 1000 XR was launched in India today. Available as a completely built-up unit (CBU), this motorcycle can be booked at all BMW Motorrad India authorized dealerships from today onwards. The deliveries for the same will begin in June 2024.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "The all-new BMW M 1000 XR is an M bike through and through. It embodies everything that the most powerful letter in the world stands for: leadership, supremacy and playful, effortless dominance. This bike successfully completes the equation for an incomparable riding experience of M-like performance and XR-like long-distance capability. The all-new M XR maximizes everything - your riding experience, your endurance and, whenever you want, your adrenaline."

The motorcycle is exclusively available in the M Competition variant, at an ex-showroom price* as follows -

The all-new BMW M 1000 XR Competition - INR 45,00,000

* Prices prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Delivery will be made ex-showroom. Ex-showroom price (inclusive of GST and compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local authorized BMW Motorrad Dealer.

The all-new BMW M 1000 XR Competition is available in exclusive paint finish: Blackstorm metallic / M Motorsport colour scheme.

To enable customers to own BMW Motorrad motorcycles of their choice, BMW Financial Services India will offer customized and flexible financial solutions. Customers can also get their loans approved before delivery takes place. For complete peace of mind, all BMW Motorrad bikes come with a standard warranty for 'three years, unlimited kilometers', with an option to extend the warranty to fourth and fifth year. Road-Side Assistance, a 24x7 365 days package further ensures prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations.

The all-new BMW M 1000 XR.

The dynamic design of the M XR signals pure performance and sportiness. The proportions are ultra-compact and powerful. Three-dimensional surfaces create excitement and a dynamic look. The M XR looks aggressive from the front with the new M winglets and the iconic signature LED light, thereby ensuring maximum recognition value. The M winglets tame the brute power of the M XR. They generate downforces at high speeds and thus provide greater driving stability, a lower tendency to do wheelies, as well as a smoother ride. The M XR features upside-down forks with a 45 mm slide tube diameter at the front that has adjustment options for the spring base as well as ten tuning levels each for the damping rebound and compression stages.

The sporty look is also underlined by the new and narrower rear section with slimmer side panels, motorsport-style air intakes, "X" signature and a narrower passenger grab handle made of high-strength plastic. The motorsport genes of the M XR are in every detail, from the M milled parts, such as the M clutch and brake lever, to the slim rear section with steep titanium rear silencer and short number plate carrier. The front has an "all-black" finish, including the milled, black, upper fork bridge and legs. The new bar-end mirrors now provide the ultimate Hyper Cross Over Look, paired with high exclusivity. It features two three-way catalytic converters and a more steeply angled titanium rear silencer with Carbon end cap. The M colours create an unmistakable visual asymmetry and, together with the tinted Sport windscreen, emphasise the bike's performance-oriented character.

The new M XR exudes power and dynamism even when stationary. The granite grey engine cover and black fuel filler cap further distinguish the M models. The blue spring on the spring strut adds a sporty touch. The powerful appearance of the M XR is complemented by loving details such as the embroidered M logo in the cover of the seat.

The all-new BMW M 1000 XR features a modified water-cooled 4-cylinder in-line engine based on the power unit of the S 1000 RR. Its peak power is 148 kW (201 hp) at 12,750 rpm and the maximum torque of 113 Nm is reached at 11,000 rpm. The maximum engine speed of the M XR is 14,600 rpm. The new M XR sprints from 0-100 Km in 3.2 seconds and can achieve maximum speed of 278 km/h.

BMW ShiftCam technology is used to vary the valve timing and valve lift on the intake side. This is a three-part intake shift camshaft that has two cams mounted on a shift segment for each valve to be actuated: a torque cam and a power cam, each with optimally designed cam geometry.

The new BMW M 1000 XR is equipped with an instrument cluster with large, perfectly readable 6.5-inch TFT display, start-up animation with M logo, new display of the rev counter and OBD interface for M GPS Datalogger and M GPS Laptrigger. Lightweight M battery, USB charging socket at the rear, powerful LED light units all round, adaptive turning light as well as electronic cruise control and heated grips are also available.

Riding modes "Rain", "Road", "Dynamic", "Race" and "Race Pro1-3" as well as the latest generation of Dynamic Traction Control DTC and DTC wheelie function with 6-axis sensor box provide the new BMW M 1000 XR an ideal adaptation to varied conditions of use. These enable individual adaptation of the most diverse control functions such as Engine (throttle), Engine Brake, Traction Control, Wheelie-Control, ABS and ABS Pro to suit the rider's own skill level and riding style. Another feature that comes with the 'Pro Modes' is Launch Control and pit-lane limiter for perfect race starts and precise speed in the pit lane. Brake Slide Assist function allows the rider to brake drift into corners with a constant slide. Shift Assistant Pro enables for fast upshifts and downshifts without using the clutch. Hill Start Control Pro for comfortably starting off on inclines.

The all-new BMW M 1000 XR is available with the M Competition Package as standard that offers a fascinating mix of refined components for the racing technology gourmet and the aesthetically minded rider alike. In addition, this makes the new M XR another 3 kg lighter. The M Competition Package features a more tone-on-tone combination of high-gloss Black Storm metallic paintwork and high-gloss carbon fibre side panels and front and rear mudguards, which blend harmoniously into the graphic concept. The M Competition Package includes M Carbon wheels, M Carbon parts such as rear wheel cover with integrated chain guard, side panels, front wheel cover, inner cover and ignition/steering lock cover as well as a fully adjustable M rider footrest system, passenger footrests and the MGPS Lap trigger (unlock code). The exclusive M Carbon wheels are available with newly designed tapes on the rim.

A comprehensive range of optional equipment and original BMW Motorcycle accessories is available for further individualization of the all-new BMW M 1000 XR.

