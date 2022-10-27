Bosky Furniture shares expansion plans; all set to diversify into Interior Business

Kolkata-based renowned furniture brand Bosky recently diversified from furniture manufacturing to full fledge interior business.

As part of this process, the brand will incorporate changes to its marketing strategies such as product, price, and promotions.

Even though the company has changed its status in the marketplace but maintains its identity at the same time. Bosky have renovated their stores accordingly outfitted with interior studio set up like wall-to-wall customized wardrobe, modern designed beds, Living room display with foyer area interior demonstrations, room partitions, different ranges of modular kitchen, wall panel, lights, false ceiling, paints, wallpaper, curtains, and many more additional new product lines to give customers a complete interior solution under a single roof.

Bosky Furniture has also launched a new website www.boskyinterior.com, where customers can have complete ideas about interior designing concepts, room decorations, free estimates, and free interior consultations. With a mission to become the best interior designer in Kolkata in terms of innovative designs, quality work, and affordable prices. Bosky has also recruited a qualified professional design team who have artistic minds and the ability to understand customer needs.

The owner of Bosky, Partha Pratim Kundu said, "Running a business is like a roller coaster ride. You have to face ups and downs and face the unexpected. If your business is stagnant or experiencing sales declines, if a customer needs change with time, then it might be the right time to make a change. Nowadays, brands must adapt quickly to different situations if they are to survive."

However, currently Bosky is not trying to change everything at once, they want to keep the wooden furniture business intact aside because they are already equipped with a world-class factory set up with experienced skilled laborers and modern machinery.

Partha Pratim Kundu further added, "Doing so will only cause you to spend more time and money than you need to without providing value. It's essential to identify where your strategies should be implemented. The unique Selling Proposition of Bosky Interior Design services emphasizes five to six major business strategic parameters like an efficient design team, the use of an existing market reputation as an old furniture manufacturer that has skilled carpenters, technicians with more than 40 years experience, Technology of automated German machinery. So product finishing is as per international standards and at an affordable price which can easily cater to MIG & HIG segment.

Bosky was started in 2010 by owner Partha Pratim Kundu with a small shop and a small amount of capital and now planning to expand business in Orissa & Jharkhand. Before that, he passed out PGDBM in Marketing & Finance in 2007 from the Asia-Pacific Institute of Management, New Delhi, and was an ex-employee of Reliance Retail who quit his job in 2009. This business story journey is also very fascinating & inspirational.

A true entrepreneur at heart, Kundu firmly believes - "Big corporations can afford to buy brand awareness easily, but for small businesses and freelancers, life is different. We don't have heaps of money, so we have to fascinate our target customers and spark action with our USP".

