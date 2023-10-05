Bostik Showcases New Adhesives Range at The India Battery Show 2023

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5: Bostik, a leading global adhesive specialist will showcase its new Thermal Conductive Adhesives (TCA) range at the India Battery Show 2023 between October 4 and 6. The new range of TCA was a result of a collaboration between Bostik and Polytec PT, to address the challenge of thermal management in the latest Cell-to-Pack (CTP) battery design for e-mobility solutions.

Guillaume Desurmont Senior Vice President at Bostik, says the launch of the new TCA is the first outcome of a fruitful collaboration between Bostik and Polytec PT. "With Polytec PT's expertise in thermal conductive materials and Bostik's expertise in structural polyurethane adhesives, we strengthen our offer with innovative Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) solutions to our customers in the Electric Vehicle (EV) battery market."

As one of the world's largest automobile markets, India's move towards electrification is a positive path towards sustainable mobility. Such a monumental move impacts not only the EV market but also the components associated with it - the battery that powers the vehicle and the adhesives that hold it all together.

Prasanna Rao, Business Director, Bostik India, says, "The import of this significance can be seen in India, with the country pushing forward vigorously towards electrification. There is distinct correlation between increasing calls for lightweight and safety materials in the automotive sector and the innovation of electric vehicle adhesives."

The battery is a core component of an EV. While it is an essential component for the vehicle to function well, battery safety has utmost importance for the safety and protection of the passengers. TCAs provide the optimal solution - they not just bond the components together but are able to dissipate heat as well as absorb shock and vibration during the drive thus preventing damage to the sensitive components.

As EV technology progresses, the requirement for more reliable and effective adhesives to protect their batteries increases. Such capabilities contribute a crucial role to India's environment and economy considering how approximately one fifth of the country's total energy use is attributed to its transportation sector.

"Our efforts to research and develop TCAs are more vigorous than ever. Effective thermal management in EVs ensures the reliability and robustness of EVs and enhances the performance of the vehicles," Prasanna elaborates.

Thermal management is vital to ensuring the operating temperature of EV-Battery systems remains between 20°C and 40°C for optimum battery life and performance. TIMs such as TCAs are essential to battery design to ensure a robust thermal connection between the battery/cell environment and the cooling elements. With the trend towards fast charging for e-mobility, the importance of thermal management - and TIMs - is increasing significantly.

The result of Bostik's cognizance of the need for an efficacious adhesive for their manufacturing partners is the new XPU TCA 202, a two-component, polyurethane-based adhesive specifically designed for heat dissipation in battery pack assemblies. It perfectly tackles the challenge to balance thermal conductivity with high mechanical strength while maintaining good levels of flexibility thanks to high elongation.

Its low-monomer content allows it to meet most stringent regulations and enables easy product handling without specific training.

At a practical level it is also fast and easy to process through automatic mixing, dosing and dispensing equipment. It adheres well to most substrates without using a primer, and cures at room temperature.

The launch follows the recent announcement on June 1, 2023 of the planned acquisition of Polytec PT by Arkema.

To learn more about battery solutions from Arkema and Bostik, including the new TCA, visit us at Hall 15, Booth 112, at the India Battery Show 2023, in Greater Noida, between October 4 and 6.

Bostik is a leading global adhesive specialist in construction, consumer, and industrial markets. For more than a century, it has been developing innovative adhesive solutions that are smarter and more adaptive to the forces that shape daily lives. From cradle to grave, from home to office, Bostik's smart adhesives can be found everywhere. With annual sales of EUR2 billion, the company employs 6,000 people and has a presence in more than 50 countries.

For the latest information, visit www.bostik.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor