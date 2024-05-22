BOULT Introduces Budget-Friendly Gaming TWS: Z40 Gaming for INR 1,299 and Y1 Gaming for INR 1,099

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 22: BOULT, India's No 1 Rated Audio brand is expanding into the gaming TWS segment with the much-anticipated launch of its Z40 Gaming and Y1 Gaming earbuds. Both of the TWS from BOULT share a range of impressive features designed to elevate your gaming experience. With dual device connectivity, Bluetooth 5.4 technology, and Combat™ Gaming Mode with ultra-low latency of 40ms, you can seamlessly switch between devices and enjoy minimal latency for immersive gaming sessions. The inbuilt ZEN™ Quad Mic ENC technology in both TWS guarantees clear communication, even in noisy and blurry environments.

Both TWS earbuds can be connected and operated via the BOULT AMP App, available on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. These TWS earbuds are proudly Made in India, ensuring quality craftsmanship, while touch controls and voice assistant support offer convenience during gameplay. Additionally, their IPX5 water resistance provides durability, making them suitable for intense gaming sessions without worrying about sweat or light rain. Powered by BoomX™ Technology and 10mm drivers, these earbuds deliver supreme bass and crisp audio quality at all times.

The successor of the Best Selling series, the Z40 Gaming TWS by BOULT offers exclusive features tailored to enhance your gaming experience. With an impressive 60 hours of battery life, you can enjoy extended gaming sessions without interruption. Its unique Black Moss and Electric White colour variants, complemented by RGB lights, add a stylish flair to your gaming setup. Its BoomX™ Technology and AAC SBC Codec support also deliver supreme bass and exceptional audio quality, immersing you fully into the gaming world.

Y1 Gaming on the other hand is designed to take users' gaming experience to the next level with uninterrupted gaming sessions with an impressive 50 hours of playtime. These gaming earbuds boast vibrant RGB lights that add a touch of flair to your gaming setup. Available in sleek colours like Black Metal, Electric Red, and Glacier Blue, the Y1 Gaming TWS looks stylish enough to match the user's gaming experience.

Speaking on the launch of the products, Varun Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, BOULT, said, "Our unwavering dedication to innovation and commitment to excellence drives us to continually push the boundaries of audio technology. With the launch of our latest gaming TWS, we're thrilled to expand our offerings in the gaming segment, providing gamers with top-of-the-line audio solutions that enhance their gaming experience. At BOULT, our objective is always to curate experiences for our customers and now with a variety of options in the gaming TWS segment we are making a strong proposition to build a niche with the gaming enthusiasts of the country."

Pricing and Availability

The Z40 Gaming TWS comes in Black Moss, Electric White, and See Through with RGB lights. It's priced at a special launch price of INR 1,299 on Amazon, Flipkart, and the official BOULT website.

The Y1 Gaming TWS comes in Black Metal, Electric Red, and Glacier Blue with Mode Sync LEDs. It's priced at a special launch price INR 1,099 exclusive available only on Flipkart and the official BOULT website.

