BPCL invents efficient gas burner capable of saving one cylinder annually

New Delhi [India], May 29 : Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has invented an efficient LPG burner as compared to the existing ones.

Considered to be 10 per cent more efficient than the conventional burner, it is capable of saving Rs 7000 crore if every household replaces such high-efficiency burner, said Sanjay Khanna, Director Refineries, BPCL while addressing a press conference.

Khanna said that if a household uses a high-efficiency burner, it will save one LPG cylinder annually.

Also, the burner is easy to retrofit in existing burners of similar dimensions.

"A conventional burner is around 68 per cent efficient but this one is more than 74 per cent efficient. We are putting this unique burner for sale on e-commerce platforms, we will market it those our distributors. The cost of a conventional burner and this unique burner is the same so people will be encouraged to buy this burner and it will lead to huge savings in LPG consumption and reduction in CO2 emission," said Khanna.

BPCL is also looking to export such burners.

