New Delhi [India], May 31: BPCL R&D Centers have been at the forefront of technological advancements. Since its establishment in 2001, the Corporate R&D Centre has provided a platform for breakthrough research and development. Together with the Lubes R&D Centre, a leading hub in lubricant research, BPCL R&D continues to contribute to a greener and cleaner fuels. Its research areas have evolved over the years, focusing on carbon capture and utilization, green hydrogen, biofuels, advanced clean fuel, petrochemicals, and business sustainability. These strategic focus areas align with the company's commitment to environmental stewardship and energy transition.

In view of this, Bharat Petroleum's Research & Development (R&D) division proudly presents its state-of-the-art facilities and strategic focus areas at the Corporate R&D Centre in Greater Noida. With a commitment to innovative and sustainable solutions, BPCL R&D has gained international recognition as a leading research center.

Over the years, the division has achieved remarkable milestones, including 164 Patents filed for cutting-edge innovations, 87 Patents granted across multiple countries, 17 Technologies/products commercialized and over 230+ Scientific papers and Book chapters. Notable innovations include the development of "Green Silica" from rice straw-based 2G Bio-refinery ash, compostable biomaterials, and Superabsorbent Polymer (SAP) products.

Aligned with Bharat Petroleum's sustainability agenda and Net Zero Mission, BPCL R&D has undertaken initiatives like the Diesel-Ethanol blend to reduce emissions. The division's digital advancements and collaborations with renowned institutions have fostered the knowledge economy and innovation culture.

G. Krishnakumar, Chairman & Managing Director, BPCL, said, "With 'Energising Lives' as our core purpose, our mission is leveraging talent, innovation & technology and always being the first choice of customers.

Our dynamic R&D team, brimming with creativity, has successfully developed a multitude of cutting-edge technologies, innovative products and processes that have not only increased our profitability but also significantly reduced our environmental footprint.

Their continuous pursuit for excellence has led us to attain numerous accolades such as an extensive patent portfolio."

Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said, "Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, BPCL is remarkably pushing the boundaries of technology and sustainability through its cutting-edge R&D initiatives. I congratulate the team BPCL for continuous pursuit for excellence, contributing significantly to India's energy landscape and reinforce our position as a global leader in innovation."

Focused on carbon capture, green hydrogen, biofuels, clean fuels, petrochemicals, and business sustainability, BPCL R&D drives excellence and innovation in these areas. Its cutting-edge facilities, Motivated team of Scientists, Engineers and Administrative Staff, and strategic partnerships are at the forefront of technological advancements.

BPCL-R&D has also achieved a significant milestone in the digital space. It has developed two novel technologies, namely the K Model for crude compatibility and BPMARRK® for quick and accurate real-time crude assay. BPCL is the only company at the global level to achieve this milestone in the oil and gas sector. Recently, a collaboration agreement was inked with the world leader in Refinery Software business, M/s Aspen Technology Inc. USA, to provide a unique solution to the refinery world for real-time monitoring and optimization of refinery units, along with BPCL BPMARRK® software.

To address India's import dependency for gas, which currently caters to 50% of the country's 44MMTPA gas demand, BPCL-R&D is working on the development of an energy-efficient PNG burner. Notably, BPCL-R&D has successfully developed a PNG burner with an efficiency of 70%, surpassing the reported 55% efficiency so far. The plan is to conduct a pilot and roll out the energy-efficient PNG stove during FY 2023-24, contributing to a reduction in import dependency.

We are investing heavily in these upcoming areas both in terms of manpower and infrastructure. I believe innovations in these areas can not only give BPCL competitive advantage and also create sustainable business environment; while contributing for the nations net zero ambition and thus making the world better place to live for the future generation.

Sanjay Khanna, Director (Refineries) BPCL, P.S. Ravi, ED Corporate Entities, Rajeev Jain, ADG PIB, Ravikumar V, CGM- CRDC and Abbas Akhtar, CGM (PR & Brand) addressed the media.

Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the premier integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the elite club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina Refinery have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, energy stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 21,000 Energy Stations, over 6,200 LPG distributorships, 525 Lubes distributorships, 123 POL storage locations, 53 LPG Bottling Plants, 70 Aviation Service Stations, 4 Lube blending plants and 4 cross-country pipelines.

Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has chalked out the plan to offer electric vehicle charging stations at around 7000 energy stations over next 5 years.

With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing a vibrant ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting innumerable initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be the most admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

