BPP University London launches MSc Engineering Management program career prospects for students in UK Bright

ATK

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 26: Top officials from the London-based BPP University, who are in India to promote higher education in the United Kingdom, on Wednesday announced the launch of a grand course 'MSc in Engineering Management'. The new program introduced during the student's Meet and Greet with university delegates was organized by Sanwariya Educational Consultants at Hotel Park on Wednesday evening. Sarah McIlroy, Dean of International Higher Education at BPP University launched the program in the presence of Tollywood actress Kajal Agarwal."

Speaking after unveiling the program, Sarah Mcllroy said "the launch of the M.Sc. Engineering Management program marks a significant milestone for BPP University, solidifying its position as a pioneer in delivering innovative and industry-relevant education". This program is designed to equip students with a comprehensive understanding of engineering management combining theoretical knowledge and practical applications, preparing students to excel in a wide range of engineering careers. She also briefed about the unparalleled career prospects and career opportunities for students who prefer the United Kingdom as their destination of choice for higher education.

"With its unrivalled reputation for delivering practically focussed education, BPP University ranks as the fourth highest institution in the UK for employability*, with an impressive 94.6 per cent of graduates progressing into skilled work upon completion of their studies. This statistic, along with BPP University's globally recognized programs and partnerships, positions it as a premier choice for students", she added. The University has around 15,000 students studying across 12 centers in seven locations across England and online around the world. 70 per cent of these students are full-time while over 84 per cent students are on postgraduate programmes. The University is second behind only Oxford when considering Russell Group Universities in terms of rankings against other institutions. Speaking on the occasion, Sangeeta Goel CEO, Sanwariya Educational Consultants said "the BPP University is led by renowned industry experts to provide a world-class learning experience." BPP University encompasses a range of prestigious schools offering specialized courses across various fields including Law School, School of Technology, School of Nursing and School of Health that have been producing scores of industry-ready graduates every year.

Khayrul Alam, Mohit Gambir, Taranjit Singh and Rajesh Goel were also present on this occasion. For more information, Cont. 9030572254. Email: rajeahgoel_dcb@yahoo.com | Website: http://Saanwariyaeduconsultants.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor