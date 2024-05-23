B.R. Guar Gum Private Limited Honored with Most Trusted Cotton Seed Brand in North India Award at Global Excellence Awards 2024

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 23: B.R. Guar Gum Private Limited, a pioneer in the cotton seed industry, has achieved a momentous feat by clinching the esteemed Most Trusted Cotton Seed Brand in North India Award at the prestigious Global Excellence Awards 2024 (GEA). Held on the 12th of May 2024 in the vibrant city of Mumbai, the event was orchestrated by Brand Empower, a leading Market Research company, popular for initiative of India's Most Prestigious Global Excellence Awards 2024 to honour & recognise Entrepreneurs, Professionals, Artists, Companies, Organisations & Institutions for their outstanding work, Creativity, Innovation & Quality. The presence of Shilpa Shetty Kundra as the Chief Guest added an air of elegance and sophistication to the occasion, elevating the significance of the awards ceremony.

At the heart of the recognition bestowed upon B.R. Guar Gum Private Limited lies a legacy of unwavering commitment to quality, integrity, and customer satisfaction. Their relentless pursuit of excellence in the cotton seed industry has cemented their reputation as a trusted and reliable brand in North India. The Most Trusted Cotton Seed Brand in North India Award serves as a testament to their dedication to upholding the highest standards of reliability and trustworthiness, setting them apart as a beacon of excellence in the region. Stepping onto the stage to accept the prestigious accolade was Sumit Kedia, the esteemed Business Director of B.R. Guar Gum Private Limited. Sumit Kedia expressed his gratitude for the honor, underscoring the company's unwavering commitment to customer-centricity and quality excellence. He remarked, "At B.R. Guar Gum Private Limited, we are driven by a singular mission - to deliver superior quality products and exceed customer expectations. This award is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and our steadfast dedication to serving the needs of our customers." Established with a vision to revolutionize the cotton seed industry, B.R. Guar Gum Private Limited has emerged as a trailblazer in North India. Their diverse portfolio of high-quality cotton seed products, coupled with their commitment to innovation and sustainability, has positioned them as a frontrunner in the market.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor