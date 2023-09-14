Brahma Gems Unveils Dazzling New Gemstone Store in Defence Colony-Delhi (India)

Brahma Gems Unveils Dazzling New Gemstone Store

New Delhi (India), September 14: Brahma Gems, one of India’s most prestigious and renowned gemstone establishments, has unveiled its new second gemstone showroom in Defence Colony, Delhi. With a legacy dating back to 1991, Brahma Gems has consistently delivered exquisite gemstones of unparalleled authenticity and quality. The new store is a testament to the brand’s commitment to offering customers a diverse range of gemstone options, each certified and sourced directly from native origins.

Founded by Mr. Anshul Goel and Mrs. Nikita Goel in 2011 under the parent name of M/s Aarush Gems Pvt. Ltd., Brahma Gems is driven by a deep-rooted passion for gemology and a belief in the intrinsic power of gemstones. The founders’ inspiration draws from the mythological significance of Lord Brahma, the creator, and the belief that gemstones can harness the energies of the planets to bring about positive transformations in one’s life.

What sets Brahma Gems apart is its unwavering commitment to authenticity. The brand boasts a dedicated team of over 27 professionals, including gemologists and experts, who possess an in-depth understanding of gemstones’ authenticity, significance, and suitability for individuals. As a member of the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC) since 2012, Brahma Gems ensures that every gemstone it offers is 100% pure, government-certified, and free from any form of tampering.

Brahma Gems takes transparency seriously, sourcing its natural gemstones online directly from native origins, such as Sri Lanka, Burma, Kashmir, Zambia, Columbia, Brazil, Mozambique, and various parts of Africa. This meticulous approach guarantees that customers receive only the finest and most original gemstones, each carefully inspected and certified for quality by esteemed govt. institutions like IIGJ, IGI (Government lab) and GRS, GIA (International lab).

The gemstone range offered by Brahma Gems includes an array of precious and rare gemstones, such as Emeralds, Sapphires, Ruby, Pitambari, Opals, Pearls, Red Coral, Hessonite and many more. Each gemstone is handpicked to ensure that it meets the brand’s stringent quality standards.

Mr. Anshul Goel, co-founder of Brahma Gems, stated, “Our new showroom in Defence Colony is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing authentic and certified gemstones to our valued customers. We believe that gemstones have the power to positively impact people’s lives, and we want to make these treasures easily accessible to everyone.”

Brahma Gems is not just a gemstone retailer; it is a symbol of trust and quality in the world of gemology. With a global presence and registered offices in the USA and the UK, Brahma Gems continues to expand its horizons while maintaining its dedication to delivering authentic gemstones.

