BrahmVeda Ventures Acquires Vedvaani to Lead AstroTech Innovation with AI-Enhanced Astrology Insights

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 14: BrahmVeda Ventures, an AI-focused venture studio with a mission to build transformative AI-powered businesses, has completed the acquisition of Vedvaani, a pioneering Astro AI app, through a landmark cash and equity deal. Vedvaani has made its mark by blending traditional astrological insights with state-of-the-art AI technology, delivering personalized predictions and habit-building features to its users. This strategic acquisition reflects BrahmVeda's dedication to harnessing artificial intelligence as a disruptive force to revolutionize industries and deliver impactful, consumer-driven solutions.

Founded by three visionary entrepreneurs – Vipul Kapoor, Nachiket Patel, and Kashyap Pandya – BrahmVeda Ventures is shaping the future of AI innovation by merging AI brilliance with entrepreneurial energy.

Vipul Kapoor, Co-founder of BrahmVeda Ventures, shared his excitement about the acquisition: “We are thrilled to bring Vedvaani into the BrahmVeda family. This acquisition is an essential step in our journey to build ventures that leverage the full power of AI, delivering meaningful and accessible solutions to consumers.”

Rushabh Agarwal, Founder of Vedvaani, reflected on the transition and the future: “It has been an incredible journey building Vedvaani and watching it grow. BrahmVeda's recognition of the value in what we've created validates the potential of this platform.”

Nachiket Patel, Co-founder of BrahmVeda Ventures, emphasized the long-term vision for Vedvaani: “Vedvaani's distinct Astro AI platform presents an extraordinary opportunity to revolutionize astrology by making it more personalized, predictive, and accessible to a global audience. We look forward to scaling the platform, enhancing its capabilities, and enriching users' lives with AI-powered spiritual insights.”

Kashyap Pandya, Co-founder of BrahmVeda Ventures, spoke on the venture studio's growth model: “At BrahmVeda, we actively identify opportunities and validate startup ideas, leveraging our in-house tech team’s expertise to develop cutting-edge AI products. Once the MVP is ready, we take the product to market, providing the necessary expertise, network, and resources to grow the business.”

As BrahmVeda continues to expand its portfolio, the acquisition of Vedvaani reinforces the venture studio's commitment to developing cutting-edge AI solutions. BrahmVeda aims to accelerate Vedvaani's growth, enhancing the app's reach and delivering personalized Astro AI insights to a global audience.

This acquisition comes at a time when India's AstroTech sector is gaining significant attention from investors. In May, online astrology platform Astrotalk secured INR 110 Cr ($14 Mn) through a mix of primary and secondary funding. That same month, Noida-based astrotech startup InstaAstro raised INR 18.5 Cr ($2.3 Mn) in a Pre-Series A round led by existing investor Artha Venture Fund. In September, Melooha, an Astro SaaS Platform, raised $635,000 in an angel round. The Indian astrotech market, currently valued at approximately INR 30K Cr ($4 Bn), is projected to grow to INR 50K Cr ($6.5 Bn) by 2025.

