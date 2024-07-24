BrandsGlobal Media Announces India CSR and Sustainability Conclave

New Delhi (India), July 24 : BrandsGlobal Media, a prominent event organizer led by Manya Singh, a seasoned professional with a background in media, events, and finance, is proud to announce the India CSR & Sustainability Conclave 2024.

This prestigious conference and award ceremony aims to recognize and celebrate the exceptional contributions of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), Corporations, Corporate Foundations, MSMEs, Institutes, NGOs, Start-Ups, and Individuals who are driving positive social change through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and sustainable development initiatives.

A Day of Recognition and Collaboration

Scheduled for August 27th, 2024 at the India International Centre in New Delhi, the Conclave promises to be a day filled with valuable interaction and engagement.

Attendees can expect:

Engaging Fireside Chats & Panel Discussions: Industry leaders and experts will share their insights on the latest trends and best practices in CSR and sustainability.

PepTalk by National Awardee Para Athlete: Join us for an inspiring pep talk by a National Awardee Para Athlete, who will share the journey of resilience and triumph.

Insightful Presentations: Delegates will gain valuable knowledge from thought-provoking presentations on a variety of social impact topics.

Dynamic Exhibitions: Attendees can explore innovative projects and connect with organizations at the forefront of social responsibility.

Prestigious Awards: The Conclave will culminate in a prestigious awards ceremony recognizing the most impactful CSR and sustainability initiatives.

Eminent Speaker's for the Conclave

Dr Bhaskar Chatterjee – Father of CSR

Swami Prem Parivartan Aka Peepal Baba -Environmentalist | Founder of Give Me Trees Trust

Nikhil Pant:- CEO & Chairman at REACHA & Founder at Lakshyaa

Brig Rajiv Williams:- Brig Rajiv Williams Advisor and Consultant CSR & Sustainability Member Advisory Board NIIT Foundation Member Advisory Board Subcinctus Consulting, Australia Former Group Head CSR, Jindal Stainless Limited

Asim Khan- Head CSR- Cadence Design Systems ……..and more

Join the Movement for a Better Tomorrow

Manya Singh, Founder and Director of BrandsGlobal Media, states.”We are thrilled to host the India CSR & Sustainability Conclave 2024. This event provides a valuable platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and celebrating the incredible work being done to create a more sustainable and equitable future. We encourage all organizations and individuals passionate about social responsibility to join us for this inspiring event.”

Nominations are now open!

To nominate yourself or your organization, please visit: www.icsf.in or contact at +91-9650068646.



