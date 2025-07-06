Brazil BRICS Summit: Business leaders express optimism for PM Modi's visit

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 6 : Anticipation is high among Indian business leaders attending the BRICS Summit in Brazil, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit is expected to further strengthen India's global trade ties, particularly with Brazil and other BRICS nations.

Shreyans Goyal, Chairman & MD of Shakti Groups, highlighted the significance of the summit in boosting bilateral trade and innovation.

"From the BRICS Summit, we expect a lot of bilateral trade and knowledge sharing between the BRICS countries... Brazil is a leading player of ethanol... In 2005, we first imported ethanol from Brazil into India, and now, today, we are standing at a point where, in the next few years, we'll be exporting ethanol from India," Goyal said.

He further emphasized expectations around "technology transfer in the field of renewable energy, like ethanol and biodiesel and in the field of agriculture, digitalisation," adding that "India and Brazil have been the founding members, and our PM's visit will give a huge boost to India and Brazil trade."

Echoing the sentiment, Manish Kiri, Chairman of Kiri Industries, spoke of the dynamic interactions taking place among BRICS business leaders and officials. "For the last three days, we have been having huge interactions with the BRICS countries and industries, business counterparts, policymakers. We have been receiving an upbeat response regarding India... Today, India is at its brightest spot. In the foreseeable future, India is going to be the fastest-growing economy in the world," he said.

Suresh Gondalia, Group Secretary of Kiri Industries, reinforced the importance of PM Modi's participation in the summit, stating, "It is necessary for PM Modi to remain present here for the benefit of the other member countries. India has always been committed to supporting other nations."

Natu M Patel, Managing Director of Meghmani Organics Limited and FICCI Gujarat Vice Chairman, emphasized mutual interests in agriculture and technological exchange. "We arrived a day before yesterday for the BRICS summit... Brazil has excellent technology. India has a lot to offer Brazil in the field of agriculture... Everyone views India as a results-oriented country," Patel said.

During the 17th BRICS Leaders' Summit (July 6-7), Prime Minister Modi will exchange views on key global issues, including peace and security, strengthening multilateralism, responsible use of artificial intelligence, climate action, global health, and economic and financial matters. According to the official statement, the Prime Minister is also likely to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit.

The BRICS includes 10 countries - Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russian Federation, South Africa, United Arab Emirates.

