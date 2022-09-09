BreakfastWithApple at Croma: Be amongst the first to pre-book the iPhone14 starting 9th September

With the entry of Apple's latest iPhone 14 in India, there is yet another reason to cheer - with Croma's exclusive #BreakfastWithApple Campaign.

Through this campaign, the select 50 customers from Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata who pre-book their iPhone 14 from and 5 lucky customers per store from these mentioned cities will have their handset delivered before 9:30 AM on the day of the sale with an exciting Breakfast hamper.

The offer is also applicable for 5 lucky pre-book customers at Croma stores. These privileged customers will be the first to get their hands on the latest offering by Apple including iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max on 16th September.

Croma brings together the whole Apple eco-system under one roof, providing shopping assistance from highly knowledgeable Croma experts instore and expert advice to help make an informed decision, curating the best deals & offers.

Prices for the new iPhone 14 starts from Rs 79,900, and goes up to Rs 1,39,900 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Along with the latest iPhone 14 series, Apple's next generation of AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch SE will also be available for pre-booking across all the Croma stores and Croma.com.

Making the buying experience seamless for its customers, Croma is also offering flat 15 per cent on select Apple accessories, AppleCare+ and Protect+ while pre-booking the latest iPhone series.

Avijit Mitra - MD & CEO, Croma Infiniti-Retail Ltd. Said, "At Croma, we believe that the discerning Indian consumer deserves a world-class retail experience. Croma has been a preferred destination for people looking to purchase Apple products. With our #BreakfastWithApple campaign, we are trying to make the occasion special for our customers by delivering the iPhone at their breakfast table, making them amongst the first to get their hands on this truly aspirational iPhone 14."

Additionally, Apple is offering 6 months no cost EMI offers from leading bank cards, and attractive discount offers on exchange of eligible smartphones.

Have the best Apple experience coupled with amazing deals and offers at the nearest Croma store or on !

