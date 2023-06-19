Breaking New Ground as MA+TH's Phenomenal Campaigns for Dahaad, Pitchers, and Taj: Divide by Blood Take OTT Platforms by Storm

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19: In the captivating world of entertainment marketing, where creativity reigns supreme, MA & TH (Marching Ants and Trigger Happy), members of Hakuhodo International, continue to create success stories. Their latest triumph can be witnessed in the heart-pounding cop drama, Dahaad, streaming on Amazon Prime. It is a hard-hitting, character-driven show that focuses on the cat-and-mouse chase of powerhouse performers Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Verma.

MA & TH pulled out all the stops to create an exhilarating marketing campaign that took the curiosity one notch higher. This being Sonakshi Sinha's first OTT project, the challenge was to introduce the daredevil cop avatar of Sonakshi Sinha in a way that sparks conversations with her fans. A one of its kind, on-ground event was conceptualised where Sonakshi with over 100 women bikers, took over the streets of Mumbai to create a larger-than-life Dahaad logo

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ecZOscwlJZI

There are many Crime Drama titles across OTT, that are based on serial killers. The challenge was to differentiate in this clutter. An idea was born to highlight Vijay Verma's character's multiple identities while committing crimes. An intriguing front-page print innovation was devised, which had 27 matrimonial profiles of Vijay Verma's different characters from the show. Readers were surprised to wake up to see multiple avatars of the same actors.

On a similar thought, OOH innovation was carried out where Vijay Verma's identity was challenged. The headline of the OOH was "Yeh Vijay Verma Nahi, Anand Hai!" and the name of Vijay Verma's character kept changing with every hoarding.

Earlier this year, Zee5 launched their biggest show Taj, Divided by Blood, a period drama based on the Mughal Dynasty and their bloody battles of succession. This posed a different challenge to the team. Young audiences are weary of period dramas. They have developed an appetite for dark-period dramas with flawed characters, dysfunctional families, and forbidden relationships. MA & TH decided to pitch this aspect of Taj, Divided by Blood to the young audience. The team conceptualised a never seen or heard, 'Main Tajdaar', a Hindustani Rap song with breathtaking VFX visuals

An international crew was deployed by MA & TH for the VFX film, while the rap song was helmed by a singer who had already created waves in the Hip-Hop circuit. The rap anthem, "Main Tajdaar," set the internet abuzz, captivating young netizens who were drawn into the series with the groovy rap music and stunning VFX

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WAQiVTG7Wzc

This was just after their new high, the successful launch campaign for Zee5's TVF Pitchers Season 2. Pitchers Season 1 was a cult show in 2015, revered by the millennials. The new season of this cult was one of the most anticipated shows. And of course, the expectations were sky-high. On the back of this expectation, the announcement that the new season of Pitchers was on Zee5 was a creative challenge. The strategy and the creative team at MA & TH developed a cracker of an Idea " The Elevator pitch to Ashneer Grover". Ever since Shark Tank India saw record views in their first season, Grover has been credited for keeping the show about the entrepreneurial pursuits of young businessmen spicy with his wit, humour, and straightforward attitude. In the video, the cast of Pitchers, Arunabh Kumar & Naveen Kasturia, invite Ashneer Grover to their show on Zee5 to hear about their new business plan. This one-of-a-kind collaboration became a viral sensation. The chemistry between Ashneer and the show characters became so popular, that the makers decided to cast Ashneer Grover in the show. MA & TH also won an award for 'Best Influencer Campaign' at Marketer's Excellence Awards by afaq's for the same.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jX97ow4LNSM

Joy Ghoshal, Co-founder & Chief strategy officer shared, "With each new outing, MA & TH has a relentless pursuit of creative and out-of-the-box thinking. This fiery passion fuels our marketing prowess and allows us to transcend the boundaries of conventional strategies. Our work is a testament to our unwavering commitment to pushing the limits of innovation and delivering extraordinary storytelling experiences."

MA & TH's marketing prowess continues to dazzle, with their acclaimed campaigns for Jack and Jones featuring the dynamic Ranveer Singh, along with successful endeavors for blockbuster films like Uri, Thappad, IB71, and many more.

