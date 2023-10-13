Breaking New Grounds in Education: DES Unveils DESPU in a Distinguished Press Conference - Focusing on Shaping Tomorrow's Leaders

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], October 13: On the distinguished date of September 27, 2023, the Deccan Education Society (DES) held an epoch-making press conference graced by eminent figures in the field of education. Among the luminaries present were Prof. Prasad D. Khandekar, Founding Vice Chancellor of Deccan EDucation Society Pune University (DESPU); Dr Sharad Kunte, Chairman of Deccan Education Society and President of DESPU; Dhananjay Kulkarni, Secretary of Deccan Education Society; Dr Prasanna Deshpande and Dr Ashish Puranik, academicians and life members of DES.

Dr. Prasanna Deshpande, a distinguished faculty member at Fergusson College, expertly moderated the proceedings. Dr. Deshpande commenced the event by introducing the Honourable Chairman, Dr. Sharad Kunte, who formally inaugurated the conference. With great pride and resonance, Dr. Kunte announced the establishment of the Deccan Education Society Pune University, a testament to the illustrious legacy of DES, headquartered in Pune. Recognised for its pioneering strides in comprehensive education and societal progress, DES was delighted to unveil its latest educational endeavour - Deccan Education Society Pune University (DESPU). The university will house five distinct schools specialising in Commerce and Management, Science and Mathematics, Engineering and Technology, Humanities and Social Sciences, and Design and Arts, offering 21 programmes.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Sharad Kunte, Chairman of DES and President of DESPU, shared, "Lokmanya Tilak's profound assertion that 'Education is independent, and independence is derived through education' has been the guiding principle for DESPU. We envision DESPU as a sanctuary for students seeking genuine education, where they can emerge as independent leaders poised to make a tangible difference in the world."

He continued, "DES remains steadfast in prioritising education, ensuring the perpetuation of bestowing and producing quality knowledge. This is fortified by DESPU's state-of-the-art infrastructure, which facilitates various advanced courses spanning diverse disciplines." Dr. Kunte concluded by offering a glimpse into the society's future endeavour - the establishment of clustered colleges.

Further, in the conference, Prof. Prasad D. Khandekar, Founding Vice Chancellor of DESPU, emphasised the institution's unwavering commitment to pursuing knowledge. "At DESPU, our mission is embodied in the pursuit of knowledge. We advocate a multi-disciplinary approach, where values assume paramount importance, alongside the provision of accessible education. It is noteworthy that DESPU's ethos and values echo those of DES. We are a private institution, entrusted by the public and managed with the utmost dedication," Prof. Khandekar remarked. He also unveiled plans for establishing three research centres dedicated to disseminating knowledge among all stakeholders.

Echoing Prof. Khandekar's sentiments, Dhananjay Kulkarni, Secretary of the Deccan Education Society, emphasised, "At DESPU, our focal point will be fortifying our ethos and values, ensuring a robust foundation. In essence, we aspire to make DESPU a pioneering institution where students receive a quality education, in turn contributing to a better world."

The event culminated with Dr. Ashish Puranik, Assistant Professor at DES's Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC), extending heartfelt thanks to all attendees. "We extend our deepest gratitude to everyone present here for their blessings and support as DES embarks on this remarkable journey. Our sincere thanks go to our dedicated teachers, students, and all stakeholders," Dr Puranik concluded.

For more information regarding the same, please visit - https://despu.edu.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor