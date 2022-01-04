Breaking News: Term 2 Board Sample Papers, Chapter-wise Mock-Papers Released, Term 1 Result with Evaluation Process

Every student has already started collecting the material for upcoming CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022.

With these exams being conducted in March or April 2022, students are a bit worried about the mode and pattern of exams.

By keeping the present situation of Covid-19 in mind, there have been various updates regarding the CBSE Term 2 board exams.

In addition to that, detailed guidelines about the result of term 1 exams have also been proposed.

Students can check the below takeaways regarding the latest updates for the upcoming term 2 board exams.

Latest Sample Papers and Chapter-wise mock tests released

By considering the present scenario of rising Covid-19 cases in the country, CBSE is all set to launch the sample papers for both classes 10 and 12.

The sample papers is expected to launch in both subjective and objective formats. This will help the students prepare for the term 2 board exams no matter what will be the mode decided at the later stage.

The official sample papers are yet to be released on the official website of CBSE.

In addition to that, CBSE has even joined hands with the British Council to introduce a competency-based education concept for the students.

The subjective sample papers will comprise of 2-5 marks questions whereas 1 marks questions will be covered in objective type sample papers.

Term 1 Results Updates

Students are eagerly waiting for the results of the term 1 exam so they can have focused preparation for term 2.

CBSE is expected to release the result by the second week of January. As of now, there is no official update regarding the same. But, as soon as the results are uploaded, students can check them on the official website of CBSE.

Students will be only allotted the marks for each subject for the term 1 exams. No student will be placed in the category of pass, fail, or compartment.

This time OMR sheets of the students will be evaluated for the term 1 exam. The proper mark sheet and total result will only be declared after the successful completion of term 2 exams.

The final result will be based on the total of both term 1 and term 2 exams.

So, the students must appear for both the term exams. No averaging will be done if the student fails to appear for the exam.

Final Thoughts

Students should prepare religiously for subjective and objective format exams until the mode is specified clearly.

CBSE term 1 result will be declared at any time. So, stay tuned with all the latest updates and keep on preparing for term 2 exams.

For further updates, stay tuned!!

