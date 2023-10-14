Breaking Records, Shaping Futures: Sree Narayana Missions' Success Story

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 14: Sree Narayana Mission Senior Secondary School in Chennai commemorates the sixth day of its talent festival, illuminating a fusion of academic brilliance and record-breaking accomplishments. The festival exemplifies the students' exceptional talents, showcasing their prowess in exceeding conventional boundaries and garnering global recognition. Accredited by esteemed record-keeping organizations such as Elite World Records, Asian Records Academy, India Records Academy, and Tamilan Book of Records, these achievements emphasize their unwavering dedication and determination.

Pradeesh Kumar.R, Grade-IX student, achieved an extraordinary feat by setting the record for the "Longest Lecture Marathon" with a 14-hour lecture focused on biology. Pradeesh's aim to become a doctor was evident in his unwavering dedication and passion for the subject. This remarkable accomplishment stands as a testament to his academic perseverance and commitment to realizing his dream of pursuing a medical career.

Krishna.B, Grade-XI student, has achieved an extraordinary milestone in the realm of classical music. He has set the record for the "Longest Mridangam Concert" enthralling his audience for an impressive 12 hours and 1 minute. His performance showcased unparalleled dedication and expertise in the art of percussion, mesmerizing listeners throughout the marathon. This achievement stands as a testament to Krishna's commitment and passion for traditional Indian music, marking a significant milestone in his musical journey.

Vigneshwaran.S, an eloquent student from Class VIII, has made a significant mark in the realm of public speaking. He has successfully set a record for the "Longest Public Speaking Marathon" an astounding feat lasting 12 hours and 47 minutes. The topic of his marathon was the "Pride of India." Vigneshwaran's eloquence was accompanied by remarkable eye contact, a captivating smile, professional body language, and expressive hand gestures, showcasing his confidence and refined oratory skills. This achievement is a testament to his dedication and talent in the domain of public speaking. In the future, he aspires to become an IAS officer, leveraging his communication skills and knowledge to contribute to society.

Afrin.A, an artistic prodigy, has etched her name in the annals of artistry with a stunning achievement. She embarked on an incredible journey, setting the record for the "Longest Pencil Sketching Marathon", creating astonishing pencil sketches for an uninterrupted 13 hours. Afrin's awe-inspiring skills in pencil sketching were nothing short of extraordinary, resulting in a collection of over 100 impeccable pencil sketches. Her achievement showcases not only her talent but also her dedication and passion for the art form. A remarkable milestone, leaving an indelible mark in the world of art.

Durgasri.S, a budding culinary artist in Grade-VI, has achieved a culinary marvel. She set the record for the "Longest Cooking Marathon" by showcasing her prowess for an impressive 13 hours. Durgasri's culinary skills shone bright as she prepared a remarkable 152 different dishes during this marathon. Her dedication and creativity in the kitchen deserve commendation, marking a significant milestone in her culinary journey.

A.Sri Lakshmi, an aspiring writer from Grade-XI, has made an exceptional mark in the digital domain. She has set the record for the "Most Stories Contributed to a Blog in 6 Hours" In a remarkable display of talent, Sri Lakshmi authored an impressive 32 blogs within the stipulated 6 hours, showcasing impeccable writing skills. Her diverse range of stories across various fields reflects her ambition to pursue a future in blogging and make a lasting impact in the digital realm.

The prestigious Sree Narayana World Records Festival held its remarkable citation ceremony on October 8, 2023, at the distinguished Chennai Anna Centenary Auditorium. Delegates from esteemed certifying agencies such as Elite World Records, Asian Records Academy, India Records Academy, and Tamilan Book of Records, representing various parts of the globe, graced the event. Their purpose was to confer well-deserved world record titles to the accomplished students, recognizing their exceptional feats during the festival. An impressive tally of 25 team world records and 33 individual world records was achieved by the students, showcasing their remarkable skills and dedication.

The ceremony was graced by notable personalities including Dr.Rabih Baalbakhi, Chief Executive Officer of Elite World Records, along with Dr.Noura Merhabi, Dr.Lama Tarsissi, Dr.SatyaSree Gupta, Ameet.K.Hingorani and R.Rakshitha as Adjudicator from Elite World Records. Also present were P.G.Prathiba, Adjudicator from Asian Records Academy, K.R.Venkatesvaran and Dr.Elgin.A.Arose as Records Managers from India Records Academy, as well as U.Nagajothi and K.N.Sakthivel from Tamilan Book of Records.

Dr G.S.Sameeran IAS, Joint Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation, added honour to the event as the Chief Guest, appreciating and acknowledging the students for their outstanding accomplishments.

"These exceptional achievements stand as a testament to the school's unwavering commitment to fostering talent and instilling holistic excellence," affirmed Gokulam Gopalan, the President. He was accompanied by a distinguished team, including Deepak Devarajan, the Secretary; Vijayan Udayakumar, the Vice President; T.D. Rajan, the Treasurer; and S. Jayalakshmi, the Principal. Their collective dedication and astute guidance played a pivotal role in propelling the students towards these remarkable milestones. This event marked a momentous occasion where talent and dedication were celebrated on a global scale.

