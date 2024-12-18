Brick and Bolt, India's leading Tech-Enabled Construction Company, Celebrates Transformative Milestones in 2024

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 18: Brick&Bolt, India's leading tech-enabled construction company, marked 2024 as a year of exceptional growth and innovation, registering strong year-on-year growth and catering to over 4,000 units. The company also rolled out pioneering initiatives like express delivery service, specialised residential projects for autistic individuals, immersive experience centres across key metros, and ramped-up capabilities for commercial projects and joint ventures. Driven by its vision to transform the construction landscape through technology, transparency, and customer-centricity, Brick&Bolt has expanded its footprint and redefined the construction experience for property owners across India. Over the next two years, Brick&Bolt plans to complete 25,000+ units and expand into non-residential construction projects.

Brick&Bolt was founded in 2018, aiming to redefine the construction experience for property owners and build better structures with a focus on quality and sustainability while addressing long-standing challenges in the system. It offers a comprehensive suite of services from design to execution, ensuring seamless delivery, exceptional quality, and customer satisfaction. The company's unique value proposition includes 6,000+ customisable floor plan options, 100% money safety with an ESCROW payment mechanism, and 3 levels of auditing with 470+ quality checks on every project through its trademarked Quality Assessment System (QASCON).

In 2024, one of the notable milestones for the brand was the launch of its Express Delivery Service, a first-of-its-kind initiative in India that promises home delivery within just 8 months. This pioneering initiative highlights the brand's commitment to reducing construction timelines while maintaining impeccable quality standards. Additionally, Brick&Bolt ventured into specialised construction with its partnership on the Assisted Living for Adults with Autism (ALFAA) project, showcasing its ability to cater to niche needs while promoting inclusivity and sustainability. This was also the year when Brick&Bolt launched three new Experience Centres in Bangalore, Noida, and Hyderabad. These centres are designed to give customers an immersive experience, enabling them to make informed decisions by directly interacting with raw materials, design options, and project plans. These milestones are underpinned by the company's core principle of leveraging technology to create efficient and transparent processes that inspire trust among customers.

Speaking on the company's remarkable achievements and forward trajectory, Jayesh Rajpurohit, Co-Founder and CEO of Brick & Bolt, said, "The year 2024 has been pivotal for Brick & Bolt, characterised by robust growth and our foray into specialised residential projects. Over the next two years, our aim is to broaden our service portfolio while maintaining efficiency and ensuring predictability throughout the construction journey. Our commitment lies in building not just structures but also trust and satisfaction. As we expand into new cities and verticals, our priority remains delivering lasting value to our customers through transparency, efficiency, quality, and dependable results."

Vision for the next two years: Expansion and Innovation

In line with its overarching vision, Brick & Bolt plans to amplify growth in the next two years by opening new experience centres in Gurgaon and Chennai and expanding into cities such as Jaipur, Coimbatore, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad. The company aims to operate in 25+ cities and add over 25,000 new units. Brick & Bolt will ramp up capabilities for commercial projects and joint ventures, diversifying its portfolio to meet evolving market demands. To further enhance customer convenience, the company will introduce an advanced construction cost estimator, integrating variables like materials, labour, and timelines for accurate budgeting and planning, which will eventually make construction predictable at every step.

Unprecedented Growth and Socio-Economic Impact

The growth story of Brick&Bolt is also one of socio-economic impact. In 2024, the company generated employment for over 18,000 individuals, contributing over Rs534.6 crore in employment value. This marks a significant leap from the 10,500 jobs created in 2023, emphasising its role as a driver of economic growth and community development.

With its innovative approach, Brick&Bolt is not just building homes but creating a trusted ecosystem that transforms how construction is perceived and executed in India. By blending technology with human expertise, the company ensures that every milestonebe it the launch of a new Experience Centre or the execution of a specialised projectaligns seamlessly with its mission to bring transparency, efficiency, and delight to every customer interaction.

About Brick&Bolt

Brick&Bolt is transforming the construction industry with innovative technology and a focus on quality and sustainability. Brick&Bolt has redefined the construction experience by offering comprehensive services from design to execution and ensuring seamless delivery. With tailored solutions for residential dwellings, commercial spaces, and large projects, Customer Satisfaction is at the heart of Brick&Bolt. Committed to building better structures, Brick&Bolt provides 6,000+ customisable floor plan options, 100% money safety with an ESCROW payment mechanism, and three levels of auditing with 470+ quality checks on every project via the trademarked Quality Assessment System - QASCON. Currently, Brick&Bolt has catered to over 4,000 units in 10+ cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mysuru, Pune, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, and Faridabad, with plans to expand to additional cities. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Brick&Bolt is poised to become the go-to choice for quality construction. Brick&Bolt was founded in 2018 by Jayesh Rajpurohit (Cofounder-CEO and an IIT Roorkee alumnus with 22+ years of experience) and Arpit Rajpurohit (Cofounder - CTO and a VIT, Vellore alumnus with 12+ years of experience).

For more information, please visit www.bricknbolt.com.

