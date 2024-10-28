Brick and Bolt Launches Express Delivery Service to Transform Home Construction and Save Owners Money

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 28: Brick&Bolt, India's leading tech-enabled construction company has introduced a new service to accelerate home construction timelines. With the launch of its 8-Month Express Delivery service, plot owners can fast-track the construction of their dream homes, reducing the financial burden of paying both EMI and rent simultaneously. This is due to the first-of-its-kind Tech Integrated Tech-Adoption by Brick&Bolt, which is helping customers save lakhs by optimising the construction process without sacrificing quality.

The Indian residential construction sector continues to face challenges like project delays, cost overruns, and inefficiencies, leading to financial strain on plot owners, who often find themselves paying both rent and EMIs. The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA) has been instrumental in improving transparency, ensuring timely delivery, and holding developers accountable. However, despite RERA's positive impact, delays and inefficiencies remain common. Brick&Bolt is addressing these issues head-on with its 8-Month Express Delivery service, leveraging advanced technology and refined construction processes to deliver homes faster, with over 470 quality checks. This reduces delays, can help plot owners to save lakhs, and offers a more transparent and reliable construction experience, further easing the financial pressure on customers.

"We understand that paying rent and EMIs creates significant financial pressure for many property owners," said Jayesh Rajpurohit, Co-Founder and CEO of Brick&Bolt. "With our 8-Month Express Delivery service, we aim to alleviate that burden by delivering homes faster, allowing our customers to move in sooner while saving substantial costs. By employing additional manpower, selecting materials early during the design stage, and allocating resources in parallel across construction phases, we ensure faster handoversup to 2 months ahead of schedule, depending on the project's size. All of this is done while maintaining the quality and transparency Brick&Bolt is known for."

Optimized Processes for Speed and Precision

Brick&Bolt's Express Delivery service harnesses advanced Quality Assessment System (QASCON) technology, ensuring over 470 quality checks throughout the construction process. By streamlining workflows and minimizing errors, Brick&Bolt guarantees timely delivery and cost efficiency, offering a seamless experience for plot owners.

"Our focus has always been on delivering quality and transparency in construction. This new express service takes it a step further by ensuring faster delivery while maintaining our high standards," said Arpit Rajpurohit, Co-Founder and CTO of Brick&Bolt. "By accelerating the process through optimized resource allocation and minimizing delays in material selection, we help plot owners move into their dream homes faster, saving both time and money."

Brick & Bolt offers plot owners an exclusive opportunity to explore home construction packages with special festive discounts. This limited-time offer reflects the company's commitment to delivering high-quality construction solutions at competitive rates, ensuring exceptional service and uncompromised standards.

Seamless Integration of Technology in Construction

Brick&Bolt's tech-enabled solutions continue to set them apart in the construction industry. Their comprehensive project management tools, real-time updates, and digital floor plans ensure that customers remain fully informed throughout every stage of construction. The company's commitment to transparency and communication provides clients with clear timelines, quality assessments, and financial clarity, making the construction process more reliable and efficient.

Way Forward Plans

With the launch of the 8-Month Express Delivery service, Brick&Bolt is enhancing its leadership position in the construction sector by offering faster, more efficient solutions without compromising on quality. The company aims to further refine its technology-driven processes and expand its services to new cities, continuing its mission to bring transparency and reliability to the construction industry. As part of its vision, Brick&Bolt will continue to lead the shift from unorganized to organized construction, setting new standards for efficiency, customer satisfaction, and quality.

For more information, please visit Brick & Bolt

Founded in 2018 by Jayesh Rajpurohit, Co-Founder and CEO and Arpit Rajpurohit, Co-Founder and CTO, Brick&Bolt is revolutionizing the construction industry with innovative technology and a commitment to quality. Offering services from design to execution, the company ensures seamless delivery and customer satisfaction. With over 6,000 customizable floor plan options, a 100% money safety guarantee through an ESCROW payment mechanism, and 470+ quality checks via its Quality Assessment System (QASCON), Brick&Bolt has successfully completed more than 7,000 homes across 10+ cities in India. The company's mission is to make high-quality, reliable construction accessible to plot owners nationwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor