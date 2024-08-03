Brick&Bolt, a Tech-Enabled construction start-up, announces ambitious plan to expand to 25 cities and build 35,000 units in the next 5 years

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 3: Brick&Bolt, a tech enabled, construction start-up headquartered in Bengaluru, has been disrupting the sector with its innovative, tech enabled solutions and is now set for an ambitious growth plan. As pioneers driving the shift from an unorganized to an organized sector, Brick&Bolt has been setting new standards for transparency, efficiency, and quality in the construction industry. Since inception, the brand has already completed construction of a total of 7.54 million sq ft., and 4,500 units, across top tier metros like Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mysore. Registering a consistent growth rate of 2.5X year on year, Brick&Bolt is now set to expand its presence across 25 cities, and achieve a target of 35,000 units over the next five year.

Brick&Bolt was founded with the aim of redefining the construction experience for property owners, and building better structures with a focus on quality and sustainability, while addressing long standing challenges in the system. It offers a comprehensive suite of services from design to execution, ensuring seamless delivery, exceptional quality, and customer satisfaction. The company's unique value proposition includes 3,200+ customizable floor plan options, 100 per cent money safety with an ESCROW payment mechanism, and 3 levels of auditing with 470+ quality checks on every project through its trademarked Quality Assessment System (QASCON).

These solutions are proving to be instrumental in giving an organised structure to the currently unorganised sector while addressing issues like accountability and transparency. Originally an online-only operation, the company also plans to expand into omnichannel sales with state of the art 'experience centres' to offer enhanced customer interaction and engagement for a more immersive service experience.

Speaking about the brand's journey and the growth path ahead, Jayesh Rajpurohit, Co-founder and CEO of Brick&Bolt said, "We are elated to celebrate the remarkable milestone of over 4,500 units. This achievement stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the construction industry. We have been at the forefront of transforming the sector, pioneering the shift from an unorganized to an organized industry. Our focus on transparency, efficiency, and quality has set new benchmarks, creating a more reliable and customer-centric construction experience."

With a commitment to solving key industry challenges with tech-enabled disruption, Brick&Bolt is set to tackle several major issues within the construction sector through their comprehensive tools. Some unique brand propositions that Brick&Bolt offers are:

* Tech-Enabled Services: Comprehensive tools and apps for streamlined project management, ensuring efficiency and organization from planning to execution.

* Quality Assurance: Our trademarked Quality Assessment System (QASCON) includes 470+ quality checks and detailed progress reports to maintain the highest standards of construction quality.

* Transparent Communication: Real-time updates, online tracking, and easy access to all relevant documents, ensuring transparency throughout the construction journey.

* Financial Clarity: Clear payment schedules and detailed financial insights to avoid misunderstandings and ensure financial transparency.

* Enhanced Visualization: Digital floor plans, elevation designs, and 3D renders to help clients accurately visualize their dream units before construction begins.

Additionally, Brick&Bolt prides itself on a rigorous 5-level verification process, to onboard the best professionals and construction partners, ensuring quality and timely service offerings of highest-quality. The company also guarantees no cost escalations, branded construction materials, and a 10-year structural warranty, providing peace of mind to customers.

Future Expansion and Ambitions

With an ambitious five year growth plan, Brick&Bolt aims to expand their residential and commercial construction projects across India's top 25 cities, including Kolkata, Lucknow, Kochi, Nagpur, and Coimbatore, among others, with a goal of delivering over 35,000 houses during this journey. By leveraging technology, they aim to revolutionize urban living and contribute to the development of vibrant, modern communities. Through this expansion, they aim to enhance their market presence while also catering to the growing demand for quality construction in India's rapidly urbanizing landscape.

For more information, please visit Brick&Bolt

About Brick&Bolt

Brick&Bolt is transforming the construction industry with innovative technology and a focus on quality and sustainability. Brick&Bolt has redefined the construction experience by offering comprehensive services from design to execution and ensuring seamless delivery. With tailored solutions for residential dwellings, commercial spaces, and large projects, Customer Satisfaction is at the heart of Brick&Bolt. Committed to building better structures, Brick&Bolt provides 3,200+ customizable floor plan options, 100 per cent money safety with an ESCROW payment mechanism, and three levels of auditing with 470+ quality checks on every project via the trademarked Quality Assessment System - QASCON. Currently, Brick&Bolt has successfully completed over 4,500 units in 10+ cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mysuru, Pune, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, and Faridabad, with plans to expand to additional cities. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Brick&Bolt is poised to become the go-to choice for quality construction. Brick&Bolt was founded in 2018, by Jayesh Rajpurohit (Cofounder-CEO and an IIT Roorkee alumnus with 22+ years of experience) and Arpit Rajpurohit (Cofounder - CTO and a VIT, Vellore alumnus with 12+ years of experience).

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor