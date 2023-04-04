Bridging Borders: An NRI Family's homecoming with their culturally-inspired products

New Delhi [India], April 4 (/GPRC): Children in India will soon experience the world's first-ever mantra-singing Hindu-inspired toy brand, Modi Toys - a perfect blend of entertainment and education launched by siblings Av Modi Sarkar and Viral Modi. Applying a modern spin on ancient ethos, Modi Toys wants children to stay connected to their roots through their mantra-singing Hindu soft toys and corresponding books.

Nearly five years after successfully launching in the USA, the founders are now announcing their foray into the Indian market as they introduce Modi Toys to the very country that inspired their entrepreneurial journey. Co-founder of the homebound startup, Av says, "Viral and I were born and raised in India and moved to the USA over 30 years ago. But thanks to our parents' upbringing, we've always remained fully immersed in our culture. But when we became parents ourselves, we saw a severe gap in the market for culturally representative toys reflective of our Hindu roots. We wanted to raise our kids with the same sense of connection and appreciation towards their culture, which inspired us to start Modi Toys. We have tens of thousands of customers around the world, but nothing gives us more pride than now seeing families in India embrace our products."

Av adds, "Making our products educational and mengful was just as important as keeping them fun and simple because our toys and books serve as a gateway to sparking children's curiosity. The more accessible our toys are, the more likely kids are to play with them."

Modi Toys takes pride in the fact that all of its operations, from ethical production to packaging, are 100 per cent Made In India. The company's commitment to local production not only supports local artisans but ensures highest standards of quality and sustainability.

Viral Modi, co-founder of Modi Toys said, "In addition to our attention to detail and craftsmanship, Modi Toys has taken steps to adopt more sustainable practices across its operations, including its supply chain, packaging, and waste management. Our toys are made from eco-friendly materials, and we hope to leave this world a better place for children."

The brand is dedicated to making measurable social change and is launching multiple collections, including plush toy figures of Baby Ganesh, Baby Hanuman, Baby Krishna, Saraswati Devi, Durga Devi, Laxmi Devi, and the Shhhanti Musical Crib Mobile - celebrating and promoting the beauty and depth of Hindu culture and theology.

Modi Toys is an award-winning modern brand of children's toys and books inspired by ancient Hindu culture. Founded by two siblings, Modi Toys has delivered smiles to over 80,000 people across 38 countries. Modi Toys seeks to spark curiosity in children about their Indian heritage. Its unique and high-quality collection of plush toys and rhyming books helps create a sense of wonder as children learn about the stories and qualities of the Hindu gods and goddesses. Modi Toys has received widespread recognition in the USA, where it first launched in 2018, by winning prestigious awards like the Good Housekeeping Best Toys Award and Parents Best Toys Award, and has also been recognized as Forbes Next 1000, Inc Female Founder 100, and Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist.

