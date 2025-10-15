Bridging Cultures Through Creativity: Whistling Woods & British Council Announce Competition at Celebrate Cinema 2025

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15: Whistling Woods International (WWI), India's premier institute for Film, Communication, and Creative Arts, announced a strategic collaboration with the British Council to launch the Study UK Create to Connect Competition at Celebrate Cinema 2025. This partnership marks a significant milestone in strengthening India-UK educational ties and empowering the next generation of creative professionals.

WWI will serve as the knowledge partner for the British Council's innovative competition, which invites students across India to explore India-UK connections through filmmaking and storytelling. The competition will run from 9 October 2025 to 30 January 2026, with applications open until 30 November 2025- extensions will be announced in time.

Speaking about the collaboration, Meghna Ghai Puri, President, Whistling Woods International, said, "This initiative perfectly embodies our philosophy of 'learning by doing.' We have not just made a competition's announcement but we're building a bridge between two great nations through the universal language of creativity. We believe this international platform combining education, culture, and creative expression will benefit our students across the country immensely."

Alison Barrett MBE, Country Director India, British Council added, "We are thrilled to partner with Whistling Woods International for the Study UK Create to Connect Competition. This initiative empowers students to explore India-UK educational connections through creative storytelling while developing critical 21st-century skills. We're excited to witness how young minds see their futures shaped by UK education and how they innovatively tell our shared stories."

The 'Study UK Create to Connect Competition' invites students aged 16-17 and undergraduate students aged 18-21 years to create compelling 60-second videos exploring the theme "Culture, Education and Research - the India- UK Story. #StudyUKCreatetoConnect" Participants can choose from diverse sub-themes including science & innovation, technology & digital education, sustainable development & Climate Action, cultural exchange through food and fashion, cinema and literature as bridges, and sports and youth engagement.

The competition supports the UK Government's GREAT Campaign, promoting the UK as a global destination for study, business, and tourism, while strengthening cultural diplomacy between India and the UK. By leveraging WWI's academic and industry expertise with the British Council's global reach, this partnership offers students invaluable international exposure, real-world creative practice, and a platform to showcase authentic voices.

