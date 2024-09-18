Bridging the Silent Distance: A 15-Year-Old’s Poignant Tribute to Grief

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18: In a heartwarming and emotional gesture, Iba Adnan, a 15-year-old student studying in Class IX at Jamia Millia School, has written a poignant poem that captures the depth of a father’s grief after the tragic loss of his daughter. The poem, written for Jaibeer Ahmad, a close friend of Iba's father, Adnan Safee, Founder and Team Member of Nine Angle Productions, resonates with the profound emotions accompanying such a personal tragedy.

Sharing this deeply touching moment, Adnan Safee expressed his amazement at his daughter's emotional sensitivity at such a young age. “It amazes me how emotionally aware and sensitive today's children are. At their age, we were more about play and fun, but it seems they carry a depth that often goes unnoticed,” said Safee. He reflected on the disconnect that modern life and social media often create between parents and their children, reminding us that these younger generations are navigating emotional challenges that might frequently go unnoticed.

The poem “Bridging the Silent Distance” reflects the sorrow, loss, and hope that Jaibeer Ahmad experiences in the wake of his daughter’s passing. Iba’s words touch on the universal feelings of longing, grief, and remembrance that are felt by all those who have lost a loved one.

A Poem for a Father's Grief:

In the quietest hour, when the night is still,

A father's heart breaks against his will.

Her laughter now echoes in the memories’ hall,

A young life gone before it could sprawl.

The sun still rises, the world goes on,

But in his soul, a light is gone.

No words can mend, no time can heal,

The depth of sorrow he's forced to feel.

He held her close, his precious one,

Now she's a star; her race is run.

He dreams of her smile, her gentle grace,

And longs for the touch of her sweet face.

Though she's gone, her spirit stays,

In every sunset, in the morning haze.

She's in the breeze, the whispered song,

Guiding him as he moves along.

So, dear father, let your tears flow,

For in each drop, her love will grow.

She's with you now, though out of sight,

A beacon of love in the darkest night.

Her journey was brief, her time too small,

But she left a love that will never fall.

In your heart, she'll always be,

A cherished soul, forever free.

The poem reflects not only the love between a father and his daughter but also highlights the compassionate depth in today's youth. Iba's ability to understand and express such complex emotions is a testament to the empathy that exists within the younger generation, despite the distractions of the digital world.

Adnan Safee hopes this poem will remind parents to take a deeper interest in their children’s emotional well-being beyond just academic success. “We're so caught up in our own lives that we overlook their feelings. It's all about studies and marks until standard XII, but we need to make space for a deeper connection with them as parents.”

This powerful tribute from a young student reminds us of the need for compassion, understanding, and emotional connection in times of sorrow and loss.

