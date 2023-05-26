Browse, Compare, and Choose from 35 Credit Cards Available on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 26: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has partnered with prominent financial institutions in the country to provide users with 35 best-in-class credit cards. Those looking for top-tier cards can apply for a credit card easily.

With credit card spends surging to more than Rs. 10 Lakh Crore for the first time in FY'23 as per RBI data, more individuals are choosing credit cards as their preferred payment option. Now, applicants have easy access to rewarding credit cards that help them gain points with every purchase.

On Bajaj Markets, one can find different types of credit cards from partner issuers such as:

- Axis Bank

- RBL Bank

- SBI Card

- ICICI Bank

- DBS Bank

Here's a look at some of the popular credit cards available on Bajaj Markets:

- Platinum Choice SuperCard

* Enjoy 2X rewards on online spending and a 10% discount on BookMyShow

- My Zone Credit Card

* Get 40% off on food delivery at Swiggy

- IRCTC SBI Card (on Rupay Platform)

* 10% value back offer on ticket bookings through IRCTC

- ICICI Coral VISA Credit Card

* Earn 2 cashback points on every spend of Rs. 100 (except on fuel)

- Bajaj Finserv DBS Bank 5X Credit Card

* Earn 5X rewards for spending over Rs. 10,000 in a given period

Those looking for cards with exciting offers and features, such as cashback, discounts and other privileges, can benefit greatly from the credit cards available on the platform.

Applying for a credit card is very easy on the Bajaj Markets' app or website, where one can browse, compare and choose from these 35 cards to suit different needs.

