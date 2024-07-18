BSE Listed Rajnish Wellness opened exclusive Dava Discount franchise in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh (India), July 18: Rajnish Wellness Ltd (RWL), a BSE listed (BSE: 541601) company in the business of manufacturing selling various ayurvedic medicinal products for personal sexual wellness of the consumers, is proud to announce that it has opened an exclusive Dava Discount franchisee in Andhra Pradesh. In a bid to increase its retail presence, the company also offered discount of flat 25% on all branded medicine all over India with home delivery.

The new franchise store will be located at DOOR NO. 5-21/1, SHOP.2, J.P CENTRE, JANGAREDDYGUDEM (Municipality), JANGAREDDYGUDEM (Mdl), ELURU Dt, A.P 534447.

Commenting about the launch, Mr. Rajnishkumar Singh, Managing Director, Rajnish Wellness Limited said, “We are feeling immense proud and happiness with the opening of our new exclusive Dava Discount franchise in progressive state of Andhra Pradesh. Our business objective is to provide all branded medicines at a discounted/reasonable/competitive price. We are aggressively focusing on increasing our retail presence across India. We will also continue to have a tie up with various ecommerce websites to sell our products.”

The company is currently engaged in the business of selling various products in the categories ranging from pharmaceutical products, consumer durables to ayurvedic personal care products. Company's major focus area is pharmaceutical, sexual wellness, energy revitalization and personal care products. Changing lifestyle and awareness of health and wellness is increasing demand for sexual wellness and energy revitalization products. Current product portfolio is concentrated on pharma and ayurvedic products.

Rajnish Wellness Limited has started the franchise model under the new brand name “DAVA DISCOUNT”. Company has entered into multiple franchise agreement across India. Having foreseen the business opportunities and rapid increase in the number of people using internet as a platform for their buying their medicines and other healthcare and personal care products, it had come up with an idea of DAVA DISCOUNT.

For the quarter ended on 30th March, 2024, the company reported an income of Rs. 16.64 crores, higher by 178.15% compared to Rs. 9.34 crores in the same quarter last financial year. The company reported a net profit of Rs. 16.70 lakhs. For the full year ending on 31st March, 2024, the company reported total income of Rs. 76.68 crores and net profit of Rs. 1.03 crores.

“We are growing as exclusive, sole marketer, distributor and seller of herbal formulations and personal care products for the long-term healthcare of people. Our brand is reaching nearly every corner of India with our dynamic marketing, selling and campaigning strategy on diverse media platforms. We are continuously & constantly making an effort to reach untapped markets & consumer through appointment of new distributors”, added Mr. Singh.

Market size of India pharmaceuticals industry is expected to reach US$ 65 billion by 2024, and ~US$ 130 billion by 2030. According to the government data, the Indian pharmaceutical industry is worth approximately US$ 50 billion with over US$ 25 billion of the value coming from exports. About 20% of the global exports in generic drugs are met by India.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor