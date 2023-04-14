BSE, NSE to remain shut for Ambedkar Jayanti

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 : According to BSE, trading would remain closed on Friday. BSE and NSE would be shut to mark the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Commodity markets will remain closed for the morning session, however, trading would start during the evening session from 5 pm till 11.55 pm.

Meanwhile, In Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 33 points, Japan's Nikkei gained 276 points, China's Shanghai surged 10 points, S&P ASX gained 28 points and Thailand SET lost 4 points during the early trade on Friday.

In US markets, Dow Jones was 383 points up, Nasdaq surged 236 points and S&P 500 gained 54 points when their stock exchanges closed on Thursday.

In European markets, BEL, Deutsche Borse and CAC were trading in the positive territory, FTSE gained 18 points and Madrid SE was trading in the green when the Asian markets opened on Friday.

On Thursday, BSE Sensex gained 38 points to settle at 60,431.00 while NSE Nifty surged 14 points to end at 17,826.90.

There had been gains to both the key indices of Indian markets for the past nine sessions. Experts said the dollar's weakness could be the indicator for the rise in Sensex and Nifty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor