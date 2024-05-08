BSE reports record FY24 performance, declares dividend of Rs 15

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 : The revenue of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) surged by 70 per cent in FY24 to Rs 1,618 crore from Rs954 crore in FY23, the BSE said in a release on Wednesday.

The BSE has reported its highest-ever financial performance and also declared a final dividend of Rs. 15 per equity share for FY 2023-24.

The net profit of the exchange has also increased to Rs. 404 crore in FY24, by surging 97 per cent as compared to the previous fiscal year. During FY24, BSE executed trades for a total of 11.3 billion contracts in the equity derivatives segment, since its relaunch on May 15, 2023, resulting in a total revenue of Rs. 176 crores.

"I am happy to say that we have done well in our objective of a vibrant trading platform. We have created a strong portfolio of businesses, a rapid pace of innovation, and a strategy that is well understood. Now it's time to widen and deepen our existing product offerings, and we feel that we are on the right track" said Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD & CEO of BSE.

The exchange also informed that the consolidated net profit attributable to the shareholders excluding CDSL (Central Depository Services Limited) stake sale for the year ended March 31, 2024, stands at Rs. 410.9 crores.

As per the results of the exchange, the average daily turnover in the equity cash segment at BSE stands at Rs. 6,622 crores compared to Rs. 4,132 crores in the previous year.

According to data published by the Futures Industry Association (FIA), in less than one year since the relaunch of the derivatives segment, BSE ranks second amongst exchanges globally, and its flagship index, Sensex, ranks 4th in terms of derivatives contracts traded.

BSE will celebrate its 150th year anniversary in July 2024, it is Asia's oldest stock exchange.

