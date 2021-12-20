BSNL's best plan; 150 days validity at Rs 197, 2GB data per day and much more, see details

All the telecom companies, including Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea, had made their recharge plans expensive a few days back. However, state-run telecom company BSNL did not change the price of its recharge plans. BSNL has some plans that these three private companies do not have. Today we are going to tell you about a plan that has a validity of 150 days for less than Rs 200. Under BSNL's long validity plan of Rs 197, customers get 150 days validity. In addition, data, calling and SMS are also provided to the customers. In this, the benefits to be given to the customers will be available only for the first few days. These plans are offering unlimited calling on all networks with 2GB data per day to customers.

Data speeds will go down to 40 Kbps once the data limit is exhausted. It offers 100 GB of data per day and a free subscription to the Zing app. These services are provided for the initial 18 days only. Once the benefits are exhausted, users can choose top up plans and vouchers to continue the internet, calling facility. On the other hand, with a validity of 180 days, users can continue their BSNL number without any top up.