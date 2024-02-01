Budget 2024: Ayushman Bharat Scheme to Extend Coverage to All ASHA and Anganwadi Workers and Helpers, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Watch Video)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a significant expansion of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, announcing its extension to encompass all ASHA and Anganwadi workers and helpers across the nation. This move marks a crucial step towards bolstering healthcare access for those at the forefront of grassroots health initiatives.

Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) and Anganwadi workers and helpers will now be entitled to comprehensive health coverage, offering them essential medical protection and financial security. This expansion underscores the government's commitment to prioritising the health and welfare of frontline healthcare workers who play pivotal roles in community health services.

VIDEO | "Ayushman Bharat: Healthcare cover under Ayushman Bharat Scheme will be extended to all Asha workers, all Anganwadi workers and helpers. Agriculture and Food Processing: The efforts of value addition in agriculture sector and boosting farmers' incomes will be stepped up.… pic.twitter.com/cBrOTjTQez — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 1, 2024

The Ayushman Bharat scheme, launched in 2018, has been instrumental in providing health insurance coverage to economically vulnerable sections of society, ensuring they have access to quality healthcare services without financial constraints. By extending this coverage to ASHA and Anganwadi workers and helpers, the government aims to further fortify its healthcare initiatives and support those working tirelessly to promote public health awareness and services.

In Maharashtra, the extension of the Ayushman Bharat scheme to Anganwadi workers holds particular significance. Maharashtra boasts a vast network of Anganwadi centres that serve as crucial hubs for maternal and child healthcare, nutrition, and early childhood education.