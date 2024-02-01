Budget 2024: We Need To Focus On – Garib, Mahilayen, Yuva and Annadata, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Watch Video)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began her Budget 2024 speech in Parliament with a resounding call to prioritise the needs and aspirations of the marginalised segments of society. Emphasizing the core pillars of inclusivity and empowerment, Sitharaman underscored the significance of addressing the concerns of the Garib, Mahilayen, Yuva and Annadata (poor, women, youth, and farmers) in her interim Budget presentation.

"We need to focus on - Garib, Mahilayen, Yuva and Annadata; Their needs and aspirations are our highest priorities," says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her interim Budget speech. pic.twitter.com/6HoDXsdx2R — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

The Finance Minister's statement reflects the government's unwavering dedication to uplifting the socio-economic status of marginalised communities and creating an environment conducive to their growth and prosperity. By placing the spotlight on the Garib (poor), Mahilayen (women), Yuva (youth), and Annadata (farmers), Sitharaman reiterated the government's pledge to prioritise inclusive policies and welfare measures aimed at addressing their unique challenges and requirements.

Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the Interim Budget 2024, which is now presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday. Keeping with tradition, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman first called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan together with her colleagues Ministers of State Bhagwat Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary ahead of the Budget presentation in Parliament in the morning.