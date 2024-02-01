Budget 2024: What Is Lakhpati Didi Yojana Mentioned by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Indian government has announced an ambitious increase in the target for its Lakhpati Didi scheme. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting the Interim Budget 2024-25 in Parliament today, revealed that the target has been raised from 2 crore to 3 crore women. But do you know What is this, Yojana?

Let us know what exactly is the Lakhpati Didi Yojana mentioned by Sitharaman.

The central government has launched an important initiative to empower women economically. Lakhpati Didi Yojana is a very ambitious scheme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was announced on 15 August 2023 from the Red Fort. The implementation of this scheme is expected to benefit crores of women belonging to self-help groups. Bank Didi, Anganwadi Didi etc. are economically backward women belonging to self-help groups. This scheme is a skill development training program for them, which will enable them to earn money through skill training and help improve their financial status. Ways to start a business will be taught through training. The Prime Minister wants to empower women in the field of science and technology.

What training is provided? (Lakhpati Didi Yojana)

Financial Literacy Workshop Savings incentives Microcredit facility Skill Development and Vocational Training Entrepreneurship support Insurance coverage Digital Financial Inclusion Empowerment and confidence building

Who will benefit from the scheme?

A woman must be a permanent resident of the concerned state to avail the scheme. It is mandatory for women to join self-help groups.

Necessary documents

Aadhaar Card Income Proof Resident Certificate Bank Account Registered Mobile Number Passport Size Photo.

What benefits are women getting from Lakhpati Didi Yojana? (What is Lakhpati Didi scheme)

Under this scheme women of the country will become financially literate. Through this scheme, workshops will be conducted for women and they will be given financial information. The objective of this scheme is to empower women. These workshops cover topics such as budgeting, saving, investing and understanding financial instruments. Under the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, women are encouraged to save regularly. Under Lakhpati Didi Yojana, small loans are provided to women for entrepreneurship ventures, education or other needs. Under this scheme, women are encouraged to learn how to use digital banking services, mobile wallets and other digital platforms. Apart from financial benefits, the scheme also focuses on building confidence and self-esteem of women through various empowerment program.

Overall, the idea behind this scheme is to positively impact the personal and professional lives of these women.