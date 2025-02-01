Budget 2025-26 to build healthier, more resilient India: JP Nadda

New Delhi, Feb 1 The Union Budget 2025-26 is balanced, and inclusive and will build a healthier and more resilient India, said Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda on Saturday.

The Union Budget was tabled in the Parliament today by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"With a strong focus on expanding healthcare access, infrastructure, and research, this budget reinforces the government's commitment to building a healthier and more resilient India," the Union Minister said in a post on social media platform X.

"The Budget presented today is balanced, inclusive, and promotes development. This budget will accelerate the resolution of 'Developed India'," he added, noting that the Budget proiritises poor, farmers, and the middle class.

"Priority has been given to the welfare of the poor, farmers, and the middle class. This inclusive and welfare-oriented Budget will ensure respect for the deprived and includes the empowerment of women and the upliftment of the middle class," he said.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel said the Union Budget 2025-26 is historic and will make India prosperous and strong.

"Historic budget towards a prosperous and strong India," she said, in a post on social media platform X.

Calling the announcements "progressive", the MoS noted that it will further "strengthen the resolve of Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

"In the health sector, 200 cancer day-care centres, tax relief on medicines and medical equipment. This budget is a strong step towards 'Developed India – 2047!'," the MoS noted.

Meanwhile, the Budget 2025-26 significantly invests in healthcare. It allocates "Rs 99,858.56 Crore to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare -- representing a 191 per cent increase since 2014-15".

In 2014-15, it stood at Rs 34,286 crore.

The increased health allocation demonstrates "the government's commitment to improving the health and well-being of all citizens", the health ministry said on X.

"The Union Budget also supports gig workers. Registering on the e-Shram portal will provide the gig workers with healthcare schemes under PM Jan Arogya Yojana. This will benefit nearly 1 crore workers," the ministry said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor