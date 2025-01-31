Budget 2025: Will the Indian Stock Market Be Open on February 1st?

With the Union Budget 2025 set to be presented in Parliament tomorrow, some investors on Dalal Street may be unsure about the stock market's schedule on February 1, 2025, given that the date falls on a Saturday. However, both the BSE and NSE have clarified that trading will proceed as usual on Budget Day, despite it being the weekend. The stock exchanges will remain open on Saturday, February 1, 2025, with trading hours running from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM.

In addition, the commodity derivatives segment will be open during the morning session. The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX), a leading platform for commodity derivatives trading in India, will hold a special live trading session on the same day. This session, scheduled from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, is designed to address the real-time risk management and hedging needs of market participants amid the Union Budget presentation. Although the Indian stock market is generally closed on weekends, special trading sessions are organized on such days for important events like the Union Budget.