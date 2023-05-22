Building a Legacy of Innovation, Aryan Shrivastav's Entrepreneurial Triumphs with AdsumPR, Journal Today, and Landmarks Proptech Solutions

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI/NewsReach): AdsumPR Digital Solutions, headquartered in Patna, Bihar, is a leading digital marketing and PR agency that has quickly gained recognition in the industry. Founded in 2022 by Aryan Shrivastav, the agency has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive digital growth solutions. With a team of skilled professionals, AdsumPR offers a wide range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients.

As a pioneer in the field, AdsumPR Digital Solutions specializes in digital growth consultation, brand management, influencer marketing, and public relations. The agency's commitment to excellence is evident in its track record of successfully serving over 150+ clients. AdsumPR's expertise and dedication have earned it prestigious industry recognition, including the IAF ISO 9001:2015 certification, further solidifying its reputation for delivering high-quality solutions.

In addition to its digital marketing and PR services, AdsumPR in supervision of Aryan Shrivastav, has expanded its portfolio with the launch of Journal Today, a dynamic news and magazine website. Journal Today, a sub-brand of AdsumPR, covers a wide range of topics including politics, business, entertainment, sports, health, and lifestyle. With informative articles, features, and opinion pieces, Journal Today offers readers a holistic and engaging reading experience. The platform aims to provide accurate and timely news, keeping readers well-informed on various subjects.

Furthermore, Aryan Shrivastav's entrepreneurial vision extends to the real estate technology sector with Landmarks Proptech Solutions. Recognizing the potential for growth in India's real estate market, Landmarks aims to revolutionize the industry by simplifying property transactions for all stakeholders. With a focus on efficiency and convenience, Landmarks streamlines the processes for buyers, sellers, builders, leasers, tenants, and brokers. The company's objective is to bring organization and efficiency to the real estate sector, particularly in T2-T6 cities, where significant growth is anticipated.

Aryan Shrivastav's ventures, including AdsumPR Digital Solutions, Journal Today, and Landmarks Proptech Solutions, reflect his dedication to innovation and creating value in multiple industries. These companies are at the forefront of digital marketing, public relations, news dissemination, and real estate technology, contributing to the growth and transformation of their respective fields. Through these ventures, AdsumPR, Journal Today, and Landmarks strive to make a positive impact on businesses and society as a whole, providing tailored solutions and reliable information.

