Building Fountane: How Two Co-Founders Turned a Shared Vision into a Thriving Busines

When Aditya Siripragada and Saawan Dhoot met at the University of Minnesota, they didn’t just strike up a friendship—they sparked a shared dream. What started as conversations about frustrations with traditional career paths turned into Fontane, a company that connects talent with opportunities in meaningful ways. Aditya’s knack for strategy and Saawan’s technical expertise proved to be the perfect combination for building something impactful. Their journey is more than a business success story—it’s about teamwork, trust, and a vision that continues to grow. In this interview, they open up about how Fountane began, the hurdles they’ve overcome, and the values that keep them moving forward.

How did you both come together to co-found Fountane? What inspired you to collaborate?

Aditya: Saawan and I connected over a mutual frustration with traditional career routes, especially for international students. He had a tech-focused background, while I was more into strategy and business, so our skills complemented each other perfectly. We also saw a major difference in bridging the gap between talent in India and opportunities in the USA.

This led us to create Fontane.

Saawan: Aditya and I met at the University of Minnesota, and we quickly realized that we shared a mutual drive to do something different. I come from a tech background, having grown up around Silicon Valley’s entrepreneurial spirit, while Aditya brought a fresh perspective of innovation and problem-solving from India. Our combined backgrounds became our biggest strength, as we had a shared vision of building a company without international frameworks, focused on creative solutions with real impact.

Howdoyoudivideresponsibilitiesbetweenyou? Whatuniquestrengthsdoeachofyoubringtothetable?

Aditya: My role is focused on strategy, business growth, and developing strong client relationships. I handle the operational aspects working to increase Fountane’s reach and sustain solid partnerships that make us meet our revenue milestones consistently. Saawan’s technical expertise provides us with a cutting edge in product innovation, while I focus on aligning those innovations with our broader business goals.

Saawan: I mainly focus on the technical side of the business such as product development and ensure we’re innovating in ways that align with the latest technology. My goal is to develop products that solve real problems effectively, so I work with our development teams and oversee any technical strategy. Aditya’s focus on the business side enables me to dedicate myself fully to the broader tech vision while he navigates us toward new opportunities to scale and grow.

Asco-founders, how do you ensure effective collaboration and communication within the team?

Aditya: Effective collaboration is all about open communication and mutual trust. Saawan and I created a strong foundation by sustaining transparency in decision-making from day one, which we extend across our team today. We encourage candid feedback and open discussions, which keeps everyone focused on the bigger picture and vision for Fountane.

Saawan: We prioritize a transparent and open culture where everyone is comfortable sharing their ideas and experimenting with problem-solving. I use regular check-ins, agile workflows, and collaborative tools to ensure the technology of the team is in sync.

What is the key advantage of having two co-founders instead of one?

Aditya: With two co-founders, we share the workload effectively. Saawan’s tech expertise complements my business focus, which enables us to fight challenges from various angles and pivot more quickly when required. This dynamic has played a major role in Fountane’s success and resilience, as we can create balance and versatility in our decision-making.

Saawan: Having two co-founders we each bring a fresh perspective that complements the other’s strengths. I can focus solely on product development, knowing Aditya is focused on strategic growth and client relationships. This balance enables us to make more informed and well-rounded decisions and cover more ground together than a single founder can.

What has been the biggest challenge in managing a growing team, and how do you overcome it together?

Aditya: Scaling a team implies adapting new processes while keeping our core values intact. As we have grown, sustaining clear communication has become increasingly crucial. Saawan and I deal with this by cultivating transparency, setting clear objectives, and encouraging open feedback across all the departments. We each focus on our strengths, ensuring that even as we expand, everyone stays connected and committed to Fountane’s vision.

Saawan: With remote teams across time zones, it is necessary to keep everyone aligned and motivated. There is a constant emphasis on clear communication across teams. I work closely with the tech team at Fountane to ensure that everyone is connected to our mission. We ensure this culture is maintained by setting up regular check-ins and team meetings.

What advice would you give to other aspiring co-founders looking to build a strong partnership and a successful company?

Aditya: Set up consistent check-ins, even if things are running smoothly. These moments help to keep the partnership strong and allow each person to voice concerns, discuss ideas, and align on goals. It is easy to focus completely on tasks as the company grows, but a strong partnership needs active and ongoing maintenance. We have witnessed that taking time to step back and reflect as co-founders strengthens our vision and ensures we are both excited about the journey and not just the destination.

Saawan: Take the time to truly understand each other’s values and motivations. As co-founders, it is significant to not only trust each other’s skills but also share a common purpose. Create that foundation early so that when challenges arise, you are united in your approach. It is about sustaining a shared vision while respecting each other’s individuality. This shared understanding has helped us face obstacles head-on, knowing we can depend on each other to bring our best to the table.