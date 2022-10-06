Building on a 10-year Legacy of Service to Rural Communities, SBI Foundation welcomes its 10th batch of SBI Youth for India Fellows

The inaugural ceremony of the October Cohort of the SBI Youth for India Fellowship Program, Batch 2022-23 was co-hosted with DHAN Foundation in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, on 3rd October 2022.

Through a video message, Dinesh Khara, Chairman, State Bank Group, congratulated and inspired the Fellows to continue on the path laid out by past Fellows and wished them success in their Fellowship journey.

At the inaugural event, Sanjay Prakash, MD & CEO, SBI Foundation, shared, "Our Fellows come from diverse backgrounds and from all over India, which creates a unique opportunity for all to co-learn, unlearn and collaborate. Fellows must utilise such diverse exposure to effectively communicate across personal, professional, and academic contexts to achieve holistic personal growth. The orientation focuses on building empathy, collaboration, and leadership skills. Fellows should make the best use of the opportunity."

M. P. Vasimalai, Founder & ED, DHAN Foundation, also addressed the future leaders and shared his wisdom with the gathering. The Inaugural Ceremony concluded with planting 10 saplings to commemorate the orientation of the 10th batch of the SBI Youth for India Fellowship.

During the remainder of the 10-day Orientation Program, the Fellows will participate in multiple theoretical and practical sessions. It is designed to equip them with tools and methods to unlearn preconceived notions about rural India and learn how to collaborate with local communities and partner NGOs. Fellows are also taught how to plan, build and run projects that can positively impact lives during their fellowship and sustain on even after their 13-month journey ends.

Every year SBI Foundation selects passionate candidates from across India and the world to embark on a 13-month-long rural development fellowship program. It opens credible avenues for urban youth to understand and contribute to the development sector, experience rural realities, and provide quality resource persons with diverse educational and professional backgrounds to grassroots NGOs.

Since the program's inception in 2011, over 500 Fellows have contributed to rural development by undertaking various projects in collaboration with local communities. Several Fellows today continue to contribute in allied fields - from leading social enterprises, running conservation & awareness programs, CSR units, and more, while continuing to positively impact the lives of thousands of people in rural India.

SBI Foundation is the CSR arm of the State Bank Group. True to its tradition of "Service Beyond Banking", the Foundation recognises the importance of engaging with communities across key focus areas such as rural development, healthcare, education, sustainability & environment, livelihood & skill development, youth empowerment, promotion of sports, and more.

In this pursuit, SBI Foundation works across 28 States and Union Territories of India, undertaking several initiatives to make resources available to the most vulnerable sections of the society, directly and through strategic partnerships with impact-making entities in the social sector in the most transparent way to create inclusive, sustainable development. SBI Foundation believes in reflecting the ethos of the State Bank Group in running interventions that are ethical, promote growth and equality, and create a positive impact on society.

