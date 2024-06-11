Building on Success: Modi's Third Term Aims to Enhance India's Economic Landscape

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11: Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India embarks on a new phase of development with the inauguration of his third term. Modi's extensive administrative experience, honed during his 14 years as Chief Minister of Gujarat, continues to propel the nation towards greater self-reliance and economic prosperity. The formation of a 70-member council of ministers underscores a commitment to inclusive growth and enhanced global standing for India.

"This development reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, work style, and foresight," said Dhananjay Datar, Chairman and Managing Director of Adil Group of Super Stores, Dubai. "Modi has extensive experience in administration, having served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for 14 years from 2001 to 2014. He developed Gujarat in a planned manner, transforming it into a prosperous state, and now applies the same ambition to the progress of the entire country."

From the first Prime Minister of the country, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, to Dr. Manmohan Singh, all previous Prime Ministers have made valuable contributions to India's development. Narendra Modi continues this tradition but with a unique approach that has accelerated development. He remains committed to his slogan of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas", which emphasizes inclusive growth. Modi's popularity among global leaders has also elevated India's status in the global trade arena.

"With the installation of a 70-member council of ministers under the leadership of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister, the journey of Modi 3.0 has begun with high promise", added Datar. "There is confidence that the new government's approach over the next five years will drive development, increase self-reliance across various economic sectors, and enhance people's incomes and living standards. The industry and trade sectors are optimistic that the new policies will be conducive to their interests and will allow them to contribute meaningfully to India's economic progress. The experience and cooperation of members in the National Democratic Alliance and the council of ministers will add value to Modi's vision. Over the last ten years, Modi has elevated India's global standing, benefiting the Indian diaspora in their business and trade endeavors. We experience this positive impact in the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf countries. Best wishes for the new government."

Adil Group of Super Stores, under the leadership of Dr Dhananjay Datar, has played a key role in bringing more than 9,000 Indian products to the UAE. The group produces over 700 items, including readymade flours, spices, pickles, jams, Namkeen, and instants, under its brand 'Peacock'. For the last 36 years, Dr. Datar and his group have been providing the Indian community in the Gulf region with authentic, hygienic, and secure Indian foodstuffs. Today, the group encompasses a chain of 50 spacious superstores across the Gulf Countries, two spice factories, two flour mills equipped with modern technology, and an import-export company. Its Indian arm, Masala King Exports (India) Pvt. Ltd., operates successfully from Mumbai. Al Adil Group has established special trade routes in the USA, Canada, Kenya, Switzerland, Italy, Eritrea, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

