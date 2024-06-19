Bullish Altcoins: BlockDAG's Keynote 2 Boost Price Predictions of USD 30 by 2030 Amid Filecoin's Rally and Notcoin's Struggles

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 19: Filecoin has initiated a strong rally, surpassing key resistance levels and showing potential for further growth. Meanwhile, Notcoin faces significant challenges with a 40 per cent drop, struggling to break above key resistance.

In contrast, BlockDAG (BDAG) is making remarkable strides with its accelerated mainnet launch and the launch of Keynote 2. This has ignited investor enthusiasm, pushing price predictions to $10 by 2025, $20 by 2027, and $30 by 2030. Among bullish altcoins, BlockDAG stands out with its rapid advancements and strong presale success, underscoring its potential to revolutionise blockchain technology.

Filecoin Rally Meets Key Resistance Amid Price Correction

Filecoin (FIL) initiated a rally, reaching $75.00 before correcting lower. The price rose from the $52.00 support against the US dollar. Despite a recent decline, strong support is present near $60.00. A short-term declining channel with resistance near $67.00 has formed on the FIL/USDT chart.

If FIL breaks above $67.00, it could surge toward $75.00. However, failure to clear this resistance might lead to a further drop, potentially testing supports at $61.00 and $60.00, with the next major support around $58.00.

Notcoin Price Drops 40 per cent in Nine Days

Notcoin (NOT) has dropped 40 per cent over the past nine days, emphasising the need to monitor key support and resistance levels. The 4-hour chart shows a bearish trend, with the Notcoin price following a descending pattern.

On June 11, NOT briefly broke above the 100 EMA but failed to enter the Ichimoku Cloud, retesting and then dropping below the Ichimoku baseline, which now acts as resistance. This rejection indicates a continuation of the bearish trend. If the Notcoin price breaks the upper boundary of the descending pattern, it might test the 100 EMA again. With Bitcoin below $66,000, NOT could break crucial support at $0.014.

Keynote 2 Highlights BlockDAG's Strong Market Position

The launch of Keynote 2 has ignited a fresh surge of enthusiasm within the crypto community, significantly impacting BlockDAG's price predictions. Initially introduced in Tokyo, the original Keynote set a target of $0.05 by the official launch. However, with the unveiling of Keynote 2, aspirations have soared to $10 by 2025, $20 by 2027, and $30 by 2030. This substantial increase in investor confidence underscores BlockDAG's reinforced position in the crypto market.

Moreover, BlockDAG's accelerated mainnet launch, scheduled four months earlier than planned, is poised to boost its price predictions. The completion of key developments, such as the Peer-to-Peer Engine and EVM Compatibility, announced in the second Keynote, has boosted investor confidence. With a successful Devnet phase and ongoing presale success, projections suggest daily raises could reach $5 million. This momentum underscores BlockDAG's potential to revolutionise blockchain technology, making it a highly anticipated event in the crypto landscape.

The excitement surrounding its presale success is evident, with Batch 18 coins quickly selling at $0.0122 each. With over 11.6 billion coins sold, the total revenue has surpassed $51.5 million, highlighting increasing trust and dedication from investors. As momentum builds, these price predictions gain strength, reflecting the growing belief in BlockDAG's future potential.

The Key Insights

While Filecoin's rally and Notcoin's price challenges shape their respective trajectories, BlockDAG's accelerated mainnet launch and the unveiling of Keynote 2 have positioned it as a standout in the crypto market.

With ambitious price predictions of $10 by 2025, $20 by 2027, and $30 by 2030, BlockDAG's rapid advancements and strong investor confidence highlight its potential to revolutionise blockchain technology. The significant presale success and investor enthusiasm underscore BlockDAG's growing influence and promise, making it a pivotal player among bullish altcoins. This momentum reflects BlockDAG's transformative impact on the cryptocurrency landscape.

