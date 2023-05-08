BurdaLuxury announces partnership with Air India for All-New In-Flight Magazine

Delhi-NCR/ New Delhi [India], May 8 (/BusinessWire India): Air India, India's leading carrier and a Star Alliance member and BurdaLuxury, one of Asia's leading media compes, have announced a partnership to bring innovative, quality content to Air India travellers through the relaunch of Air India's in-flight magazine in mid-2023.

Combining BurdaLuxury's expertise in travel, lifestyle and luxury content with Air India's premium customer, the partnership reflects the airline's plans for significant brand evolution and expansion, after it was welcomed back to the Tata Group in 2022.

In 2022, Air India revealed a multi-stage transformation roadmap, with goals including growing both its network and fleet - recently announcing the purchase of 470 new jets to bolster its fleet - and developing a completely revamped customer proposition.

As part of the revamped branding, the partnership will leverage BurdaLuxury's expertise in content creation to align its new inflight magazine with the airline's refreshed brand ethos. The new magazine will launch in June 2023 with all the attributes of a leading newsstand magazine.

"At BurdaLuxury, our passion is the creation of media products that truly thrill and engage readers. High quality content, coupled with a dynamic, contemporary design aesthetic are our watch words. We're excited to be partnering with the Air India team and are looking forward to delivering new levels of content quality to Air India's 2.5 million monthly passengers, through their monthly in-flight magazine," said Simon Clays, Director of Print Operations and Strategy, Asia at BurdaLuxury.

"Air India is on a flightpath of exponential growth over the last one year. We have been spreading our wings to not only strengthen our connectivity and fleet strength but also to enhance our customer experience in every area of operation. We are glad to have joined hands with BurdaLuxury to offer a world-class publication that will keep our guests engaged with a range of engrossing and enriching content to make their flight experience more pleasant and fulfilling," said Sunil Suresh, Head of Marketing & Communications of Air India.

