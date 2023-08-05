Business Mint Celebrates a Triumphant 3rd Edition of Startup & SME Nationwide Awards 2023

Business Mint Nationwide Awards – 2023

New Delhi (India), August 5: In a resounding testament to its commitment to acknowledging and uplifting the industrious spirit of Indian entrepreneurs, Business Mint proudly presents the triumphant 3rd edition of the Startup & SME Nationwide Awards – 2023. These awards stand as a shining beacon that illuminates the path of success for startups and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), recognizing their dedication, innovation, and unwavering pursuit of excellence.

Business Mint‘s Startup & SME Nationwide Awards 2023 have grown to become a resounding success story in their own right. This year marks the remarkable third chapter in this journey of celebration, recognition, and inspiration. Since its inception, these awards have transformed into a prestigious platform that champions the resilience, ingenuity, and hard work of startups and SMEs across the nation.

The journey of a startup from genesis to success is fraught with challenges and breakthroughs. The Business Mint Startup & SME Nationwide Awards 2023 are an important part of commemorating this journey. These awards not only recognize the innovative ideas, steadfast leadership, and trailblazing solutions that startups provide, but they also ignite the entrepreneurial spirit, inspiring aspiring business leaders to dream big and recognize the profound influence of SMEs on the nation’s progress by providing a platform that recognizes their invaluable contributions. Business Mint enables SMEs to scale to unimaginable heights, gain essential resources, and strengthen their position in extremely competitive marketplaces.



List of Nationwide StartUp Awards-2023 Winners:

-Aayudhara – Most Promising Agrofoods Startup of the Year – 2023

-Adwitiya Collection – Outstanding E-commerce Fashion Accessories Store of the Year – 2023

-Neevay – Emerging Startup of the Year – 2023, Construction Industry Networking Platform Category

-AUDITING BAZAAR – Outstanding Startup of the Year – 2023, Financial & Compliance Services Category

-Qemiq Biotics – Outstanding Growth and Impact in the Nutraceutical Industry 2023

-YORE Care (A product by Advance Digital Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.) – Excellence in Healthcare Technology Solutions – 2023

-ALGONEEIRING – Emerging Technology Solutions Startup of the Year – 2023, Gems & Jewellery Category

-The Student Scoop – Excellence in Academic Enrichment and Coaching Services – 2023

-FABBEU – Innovative Skincare Startup Brand of the Year – 2023

-TattvaVanam – Sustainable Farming & Eco-Resort Development – 2023

-Samvid Spirits – Most Promising Startup of the Year – 2023, Alcoholic Beverage Manufacturer Category

-INFY GROUP – Most Promising Startup of the Year – 2023, Property Management Services Category

-Country Chicken – Best Emerging Meat Brand of the Year – 2023, Hyderabad

-Zuvi Gifts – Best Emerging Company for Corporate Gifting – 2023, Vijayawada

-Space Link Infra Pvt Ltd., – Outstanding Realty Service Provider of the Year 2023, Hyderabad

-MY PERFECT FIT – Most Promising Premium Menswear Brand -2023

-SHANARK PRODUCTIONS – Best Emerging T-Shirt Manufacturing Company 2023, Tirupur

-Younger Cuts – Retailer Brand of the Year – 2023 , Tamil Nadu in Seafood & Meat Category

-Relux Electric – Most Promising EV Charging Station Provider of the Year – 2023, Chennai

-We Chai – Most Admired Modern Tea Shop Chain of the Year – 2023

-Urban Sphere – Most Innovative Startup of the Year – 2023, EV Category

-Swetav Tripathy – Soft Skills Trainer Most Prominent Soft Skills Coach of the Year – 2023, Bengaluru

-Kadambari Rao Batra – Author – Start-ups & Disruption Emerging Author of the Year – 2023, Bangalore

-TodayFilings – Most Promising Tax Consultants of the Year – 2023, Hosur

-Smoky Docky – Best Emerging QSR Chain of the Year – 2023, South India



List of Nationwide SME Awards-2023 Winners:

-Ahmedabad Roadlines Pvt Ltd – Most Reliable and Efficient Logistics Company – 2023, Haryana

-Star Sri Nidhi Limited – Excellence in Thrift and Savings Promotion – 2023

-Varun Rastogi Director – Invest Advise – Most Promising Industry Leader of the Year – 2023, Wealth Management Category

-KIYARA INNOVATIONS Private Limited – Most Promising SME of the Year – 2023, Mumbai in Interior Design and Civil Contracting Category

-Studio6design – Most Promising SME of the Year – 2023, Bangalore in Social Media Agency Category

-Boring Banker Cafe – Best Emerging Coffee Brand of the Year – 2023, Guntur

-Lead To Animation – Best Emerging Firm for Advertising Agency – 2023, Chennai

-Bags N Tags LLP (Corporate Gifting Solutions) – Most Promising Company for Corporate Gifting – 2023, Chennai

-CLAM – Crescendo Louange Academy of Music – Most Promising Music School of the Year – 2023, Chennai

-Souvenir – IT Agency Solutions – Fast Growing Marketing Company of the Year – 2023, Hyderabad

-Ritz Studio – Best Emerging Events & Photography Company of the Year – 2023, Chennai

-SMM Clicks – Most Promising Wedding Photography & Videography Company of the Year – 2023, Bengaluru

-Rohan School of Music – Most Admired Music School of the Year – 2023, Bengaluru

-Mani Creations – Most Promising Filming & Photography Company of the Year – 2023, Bengaluru

-Harish Reddy Proprietor – Fenster Solutions Excellence in Sustainable Fenestration Solutions – 2023, Bengaluru

-The Twisters Dance Inc – Most Promising Dance Studio of the Year – 2023, Bengaluru

-Nuvotec Projects – Most Promising Company – 2023, Bengaluru in HVAC & Cleanroom System Integrators Category

-AADHYA AIRTEK – The Customer’s Company – Best Emerging Company of the Year – 2023, Bengaluru in Industrial Fans Manufacturing Category

-SLV TOURS & TRAVELS – Most Promising Tours & Travel Company of the Year – 2023, Hubli

-D.AQUA PRIVATE LIMITED – Best Emerging PVC Pipes Brand of the Year – 2023

-LAPS SWIMMING ACADEMY – Most Promising Swimming Academy of the Year – 2023 – Bengaluru

-Lavish interiors – Emerging Interior Design Firm – 2023, Hyderabad

-House Of Dakshina – Best Emerging Andhra Restaurant of the Year – 2023, Bengaluru

-Lollipopz Boutique – E-commerce Excellence Award – 2023, Ladies Wear Category

-Golchha Computers – Most Trusted Dealer of the Year – 2023, Bengaluru in Computers System Integrations & Gadgets Category

In conclusion, Business Mint’s Startup & SME Nationwide Awards 2023 are more than just accolades; they are a celebration of resilience, innovation, and the entrepreneurial spirit that drives India’s economic growth. As we embark on the third edition of these awards, let us collectively applaud the startups and SMEs that are shaping a brighter future for our nation. As a leader in market research, Business Mint’s perspective adds depth and credibility to the Startup & SME Nationwide Awards, making them one of the most respected accolades in the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor