Business Mint proudly reveals the triumphant victors of the fourth iteration of the Nationwide Awards Under 40 Entrepreneurs & Industry Experts - 2024

New Delhi [India], March 1: Business Mint, renowned for its recognition of excellence and leadership, is delighted to announce the distinguished recipients of the Nationwide Awards Under 40 Entrepreneurs & Industry Experts - 2024. This year marks the fourth consecutive edition of the Business Mint Nationwide Awards Under 40, held annually since 2021. The highly anticipated digital ceremony took placed on February 29, 2024.

In a tribute to creativity, tenacity, and exceptional accomplishments, Business Mint has acknowledged and celebrated entrepreneurs and industry experts who have demonstrated remarkable skills and leadership in their respective domains. The virtual event served as a platform to unite a diverse audience from across the country, witnessing the recognition of these promising leaders.

The Nationwide Awards for Under 40 Entrepreneurs & Industry Experts - 2024 encompassed a broad spectrum of categories including Financial Services, E-Commerce, Hospitality, Interior Design, Product Development, Digital Marketing, Data Science, AI, etc. The selection process entailed a thorough assessment of nominees, evaluating their impact, innovation, and leadership within their respective sectors.

-Shanu Kumar, Founder & CEO - Xoopic Media and Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Marketing Agency

-Tarun Narang, Business Owner - Asharfi Financial Hub - Financial Services

-Santhosh Balasundaram, Founder & CEO - Shadow Etail - Omni-Brand E-Commerce

-Arjun Singh Datta, Managing Director & COO - International Institute of Culinary Arts, New Delhi - Hospitality Education

-Dr. Umesh Ahirrao, Managing Director - Osumare Marketing Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Digital Marketing

-Saakshi Jaggi, Proprietor - Designer's Abode - Interior Design

-Sharon Swathi Gaddala, Author & Life Coach - Author

-Kuldeepak Bansal, Director - HARIYANA TRACTORS - Construction Equipments

-Alap Mohile, Managing Partner - ManMakers Media - Events & Media

-Maitreya Risbood, Managing Partner - ManMakers Media - Events & Media

-Samrat Marwaha, CEO - Asvins Lifetechnologies Private Limited - Life Science

-Sagar Marwaha, COO - Asvins Lifetechnologies Private Limited - Life Science

-Amansh Sharma, Managing Director - Sri Shyam Industries - Packaging

-Nazia Nabi, Founder - Darzi On Call - Innovative Fashion Solutions

-Pooja Bansal, Founder & Director - Design Domain Consultants - Architectural Designer

-Srikant Rajasekharuni, CEO - Red Matter Tech (RMT) - Marketing Consultancy

-Dr. Mohammed Zoheb Hossain, Proprietor - Pinnacle Suppliers - Stationery

-Prateek Lal Shah. Chief Builder - The Product Forge | CEO & Co-Founder - The Himalayan Yeti - Product Development

-Kiran Joshi, Founder & CEO - DHCS - Dattatray Hospitality Consultancy Services - Restaurant Consultant

-Deepti Mahesh, Managing Director - Kydzadda - Kids Play Center

-Bharat Malhotra, Partner - Tritent Legal LLP - Legal Assistance

-Chaitanya Shahare, Head of Products - TKYC at Perfios - Product & Growth

-Ranadeep Reddy Palle, Senior Software Engineer - Zoom - API Development and Integration

-Abhishek Kumar, MCE Manager - Novo Nordisk - Digital Marketing

-Nupur Chauhan, AVP - Digital Marketing and Alliances - EbixCash Global Services - Marketing

-Prathima Kadari, Data Scientist & Chief Technology Officer - Pendler - Data Science

-Hardik Mandal, Associate Director - Marketing at Cipla - Strategy & Marketing

-Siddhesh Dongare, Author - Shape Your Life By Changing Perspective Book - Author

-Raja Manjunath Hegde, Corporate Chef (General Manager) - Sodexo - Culinary Artist

-Kamal Chhabra, Founder & CEO - KC GlobEd - Global Education Integration

-Pooja Uday Parulekar, Product Sales Leader - Fuji Film Pvt Ltd, India - Women in Healthcare

-Swati Shukla, AVP Brand & Marketing - blinkX by JM Financials - Brand Management

-Parikshit Nag, CEO - Intellimark Analytics - AI & Data Science

-Rupal Jain, Deputy Vice President: Company Secretary & Compliance Officer - IIFL Finance Limited - Compliance Management

-Deepak Vishwakarma, Philanthropist & Founder - Making The Difference - NGO - Philanthropist

-Dr. Deepshikha Thakur(PT), Director - PhysioXP Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Clinic - Physiotherapy

-Asawari Pande, Head Marketing - Oniv Beverages - Strategic Alliances

-Vivek Loganathan, EVP - Growth & Media - Social Beat - Programmatic Strategies

-Sreedhar Alla, Senior Manager - Cyber Security in Healthcare - Big 4 consulting - Cyber Security

-Swetav Tripathy, Founder - Talent Carve - Wealth Coach

Vinay Kanth Korapati, the Founder & CEO of Business Mint, extends heartfelt congratulations to all the winners, recognizing their exceptional achievements that have set new benchmarks. The recipients' dedication, innovation, and dedication serve as a source of inspiration for all. These up-and-coming leaders have demonstrated that, with vision and steadfast determination, there are limitless possibilities for what can be achieved.

About Business Mint: Business Mint, a leading platform that recognizes and honours achievements across diverse industries, has successfully completed 55 events with 5000+ award winners. These events, renowned for their excellence, have recognized individuals and organizations, reaching a staggering 100+ million audiences in just 5 years. Through its comprehensive events and awards programs, Business Mint provides a distinguished platform for companies and individuals to showcase their excellence and establish themselves as industry leaders. With a mission to inspire, connect, and empower professionals, Business Mint plays a pivotal role in fostering growth, innovation, and collaboration. The platform is renowned for its unwavering commitment to recognizing excellence and promoting innovation in various sectors. With a strong focus on fostering growth and creating networking opportunities, Business Mint continues to bring together industry leaders, professionals, and enthusiasts to inspire, learn, and collaborate.

