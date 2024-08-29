Business Outreach Presents Inspiring Business Leaders 2024 and 30 under 30 2024

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 29: Business Outreach Magazine takes a giant leap forward by empowering leaders, who are resilient in strengthening the economy. The editorial team believes that entrepreneurs inspire society to foster collaboration which helps in creating an inclusive community.

Inspiring Business Leaders 2024

Parth Limbasiya - Parth Limbasiya has emerged as an exceptional entrepreneur while recollecting his journey from a small town and growing to be a corporate pioneer.

Mohammed Umar M - Mohammed Umar M is a multifaceted individual whose prowess resides in acting, social work and music. His creative expertise has allowed him to make videos since his school days.

Mayur Pasari - Mayur Pasari heads a pivotal role at R.R Puissant Pvt. Ltd (RRPPL), which is Project Management (PMC) and EPC Contractor company. Since inception in 2014, the company has delivered phenomenal projects that helped scale the government sector and EPC companies.

Hafiz Shefeekh - Hafiz Shefeekh is the CEO and Co-Founder of Qmarks Technolabs, a comprehensive technology solutions for growing businesses. What started as an inclusive Edutech platform gradually evolved into providing industry premium digital solutions.

High Q Academy - High Q Academy was founded in 2021 with the primary goal to offer impeccable coaching and mentoring to IIT-JEE, NEET and several other aspirants studying to ace competitive exams.

Dr. Karna Upadhyay - Dr. Karna Upadhay is the Director of NIEM, India's premier institute for event management studies. Paving NIEM towards cutting-edge innovation also compounded Dr. Karna to stay abreast with the latest industry-practices.

Dr. Periasamy Pradeep Ravichandran - Dr. Periasamy Pradeep Ravichandran founded BiggDa Venture Investments with the goal to support emerging startups thrive in the nation's stellar startup ecosystem.

Anuj Kumar Jha - Anuj Kumar Jha founded Sunshine Hoteliers with the perspective to integrate an inclusive ecosystem to the hospitality industry.

Ishu Munjal HOMxpress - Homxpress will at the same time provide retailers the benefits, by passing on the majority of the aggregation advantages, such as distributor margins, cash purchase benefits, bulk purchase benefits and delivery cost from brands.

Rajan Gupta - Rajan Gupta founded Make It Happen with the objective to guide startups and individuals thrive in the corporate domain. His deep-rooted ethical ideologies compel the process of leadership to grow holistic and magnificent.

Anubhuti Sharma - Anubhuti Sharma founded Impresario Global in 2021 with the motto of P.U.R.P.O.S.E (Pursuit of Unwavering Relentless Passion for Social-Empathy).

Shivam Kumar Dixit- Shivam Kumar Dixit and Bobby Thakur, who is also the Executive Chairman, forwards top-quality educational courses. The world is shifting towards work-life balance and Counsel India, under the leadership of Shivam Kumar Dixit, is always focusing on the pivotal role of compassion and gratitude.

Saurabh Verma - Saurabh Verma founded DealMastercode with the grit to perfect digital marketing and consulting services.

Karan Jain - Karan Jain founded Investment Avenue with the idea to empower individuals to excel in their financial decisions. The volatility of the current economic market could indicate investors of any size, to look towards valuable assets.

Abhishek Kumar - Abhishek Kumar founded SpireTec Solutions in 2018 with a holistic vision to provide industry standard corporate training. Abhishek Kumar is a Microsoft Certified Trainer with more than 15 years of experience.

30 under 30 2024

Shabanam Sait - Shabanam Sait together with the support of her brother Shifran Sait founded Jazzberry in 2023. Both of them didn't notice how the bond of siblings transitioned into strong monuments of entrepreneurs.

Rishabh Khatri - Rishabh Khatri founded Finansage, a top-tier wealth management firm, that provides expert services in personalized financial growth.

Dipesh Chhabariya - Dipesh Chhabariya and Sumeet Chhabariya aim to expand Sainath Textile empowering the 'Made in India' initiative of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Jaimin Panchal - Jaimin Panchal founded Hotchpotz in 2019 with a clear vision to provide industry standard services in branding and marketing.

Angad Singh Phokela - Angad Singh Phokela founded Rurban Design Lab (Iconographic Designs Pvt Ltd) with the aim to provide the above industry standard design and architecture services to a diverse clientele.

Kunal Shah - Kunal Shah founded Crazanto in the busy region of Viman Nagar, Pune. What comes as an exceptional pure veg restaurant oozes positive vibes of cozy and family-friendly ambience.

Momez Qureshi - Momez Qureshi founded Cosmic Entertainment as Mumbai's top-tier marketing agency. As he recollects his transition in his career from filmmaking to mass-media and communication.

Shubham Agrawal- Shubham Agrawal founded Agrawal Technologies in 2020. Currently, the company has scaled to major cities like Jaipur, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Sangli, Gurugram, etc, and more than 7 countries in the world like Dubai, the USA, the UK etc.

The ideal with which entrepreneurs scale their business is a testament of inspiration for others. We thrive as we learn the efficacy of a holistic approach towards a goal.

