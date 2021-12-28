Business tycoon Ratan Tata is celebrating his 84th birthday today, know about his intersting life facts

Business tycoon Ratan Tata is one of the greatest inspiration amongst the youth. His craze and charm is something that can never fade and today on 28th December this business tycoon is celebrating his 84th birthday, the chairman of Tata companies must have been getting older but his is one of the best business man in the country, and on his birthday let's see some of the facts of his life.

1. Ratan Tata was born in 1937 in Surat, Gujurat in one of the biggest oldest and biggest industrialist family of India.

2. Tata was very young when his parents got seperate, after which he was brought up by his grandmother.

3. Tata did his studies in B.Arch. and he finished his studies in the year 1962 from Cornell.

4. During his college days his worked with Jones and Emmons in Los Angeles.

5. In 1981 he was finally took over the Tata companies and become chairman.

6. He his different level of fondness for the Airways in the year 2007, he became the first Indian to pilot F-16 Falcon.

7. He also launched the car Nano in the market for those who have small family and can't afford the expensive cars.

8. Tata loves car his has Mercedes Benz S-Class, Maserati Quattroporte, Mercedes Benz 500 SL, Jaguar F-Type, Jaguar XF-R and more.

9. Tata has also received two highest civilian awards of India, the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan.

10. Now in the present date he is a chairman of Tata Sons, Tata Industries, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, and Tata Chemicals.