Business Wire India adds YourStory and NDTV to its Ever-Growing List of Top Indian Media Partners

New Delhi [India], December 1: Business Wire India is pleased to announce a media partnership with YourStory, India's biggest platform dedicated to foster the startup ecosystem, and NDTV, one of India's leading media houses.

This strengthens Business Wire India's impressive network of over 200 media partners that comprise top trade and general media such as ANI, PTI, Hindustan Times, LiveMint, YourStory, NDTV, Business World, IANS, UNI, among others. Business Wire India also caters to 5000+ journalists from across news agencies, print media, online media, and broadcast media.

For more than two decades, Business Wire India has been building trusted relationships with media outlets, analysts, business leaders, and consumers with its highly relevant content from brands across all industries. Business Wire India believes in the power of relationships when it comes to building brands and continuously strives to connect organisations with their target audiences.

Business Wire India exclusively represents Business Wire (a Berkshire Hathaway Company) which connects more than half of the Fortune 500 companies to the media and financial communities across the globe.

Business Wire India is a leading platform for corporate news distribution that allows communications professionals to broadcast their business and financial news - in text and multimedia formats such as photos, videos, logos, social media - to journalists and media websites across India and globally.

