BUSINESSNEXT Wins Comparably 2024 Best Perks & Benefits Award

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 25: BUSINESSNEXT (parent company of CRMNEXT), a universe of composable enterprise solutions for banks and financial services, is thrilled to announce that it has won the "2024 Best Perks & Benefits Award" from Comparably, a workplace culture, and corporate brand reputation platform.

With this, BUSINESSNEXT becomes the only Indian-origin company that has secured a spot among the top 150 global firms celebrated for employee satisfaction.

This award is based on anonymous employee feedback from Comparably.com, evaluating the company's performance in the workplace, benefits, and wellness. Comparably determines awards using feedback collected over 12 months, with the final dataset comprising 15 million ratings from 70,000 companies.

The recognition and award highlight BUSINESSNEXT's commitment to fostering a supportive and enriching work environment and celebrates its comprehensive offerings that contribute to employee satisfaction, well-being, and an unparalleled workplace culture. From competitive benefits to unique perks, the company's focus on employee-centric policies has helped it stand out in the industry.

Lipika Mohanty, Director of People and Development at BUSINESSNEXT, stated, "BUSINESSNEXT is truly honored to receive the prestigious Best Perks & Benefits award."

"This recognition, based on employee surveys, reflects our continued dedication to ensuring our employees thrive both personally and professionally, and it reinforces the culture of care we strive to maintain every day. The 2024 Best Perks & Benefits Award from Comparably further emphasizes BUSINESSNEXT's position as a leading employer, and showcases our value of "We Care" as well as our continued commitment to employee well-being," added Mohanty.

BUSINESSNEXT offers composable enterprise solutions focused on global banks and financial services. Recognized as a leader by Forrester, it uses AI and ML-driven cloud platformsCRMNEXT, CUSTOMERNEXT, DATANEXT & WORKNEXTto enable digital transformation. Its modular hyper SaaS modular solutions provide seamless integration and plug-and-play capabilities. Serving over 1 million users across 65,000 branches and call centers, BUSINESSNEXT manages 1 billion customers worldwide. With headquarters in Raleigh, USA, and Noida, India, the company operates in 14 countries across 5 continents.

For more information visit www.businessnext.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor