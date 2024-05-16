Bybit Enhances Crypto Spending with Easy 2 per cent Cashback Rewards

PRNewswire

Dubai [UAE], May 16: Bybit, one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, has unveiled a 2 per cent cashback offer on its Bybit Card paid in USDT directly to users' accounts. The cashback applies to all purchases made using both fiat and crypto as part of Bybit's continuous effort to integrate crypto into daily transactions.

The Auto Cashback function automatically converts cashback points into USDT. This means that users can grow their rewards effortlessly. Users can activate Auto Cashback directly from their Card Dashboard giving the process the simplicity and ease Bybit is known for.

"Bybit is dedicated to pioneering the cryptocurrency landscape by partnering with leading projects that enhance the overall market and deliver significant benefits to our users," said Joan Han, Sales & Marketing Director at Bybit. "Through the Bybit Card, we are committed to simplifying cryptocurrency access, effectively narrowing the divide between conventional finance and the digital economy."

Following each transaction, the cashback points will be issued within days and are viewable under the 'Earned' section in Bybit's Reward Market. The points are automatically converted into USDT daily so users are kept informed every step of the way.

Bybit Card is built around a user-friendly and minimalist interface philosophy, which aligns with Bybit's to allow users to easily spend their crypto globally. With the recent integration of Google Pay and other payment solutions, Bybit Card users in the EEA region can now securely and swiftly make online, in-app, and in-store transactions, taking advantage of the extensive acceptance of Google Pay.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 25 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2414779/Image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor