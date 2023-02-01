Bzinga to bring its first-ever Hindi show on Zee TV!

The new live interactive Hindi game show will be aired every Sunday at 5 pm.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1: Bzinga, a product engagement and discovery platform, is all set to bring its exciting gaming platform to its Hindi audiences with a brand new show, ‘Bzinga’, on Zee TV. The show aims to bring families together, celebrate their dreams and passions, and offer them an opportunity to compete and win amazing prizes. The show will be aired on Zee TV every Sunday at 5 pm and will bring an interactive combination of the big screen and a mobile application. A viewer can also play along from their mobile application while enjoying the TV show and winning prizes.

The ongoing second season of the Bzinga Family Festival on Zee Keralam has made winners out of people from all walks of life. The show has witnessed a plethora of overwhelming moments when the participants have won iPhones, cars, and television sets, all under 10 rupees!

Bzinga is all poised to expand its wings and bring the experience of celebrating life, relationships and humanity to its Hindi audiences.

Samir Gupta, the Chief Business Officer at Bzinga, added, “At Bzinga, we take pride in celebrating the human spirit of achievements. Our goal has always been to develop a platform that is not only exciting and entertaining but also gives our users a sense of accomplishment. The Hindi show is a manifestation of the positive response we have received so far, and we are only committed to building on this journey and celebrating lives across languages and markets. ”

Renowned actor Kavin Dave and seasoned actress Sunita Rajwar have been roped in to anchor the first season. While both the actors have been successfully enthralling their audiences with their impeccable screen performances, Bzinga would be their first anchoring stint together.

“My journey as an actor has been very fruitful, and I cannot thank my audience enough for their love and support. I hope that I do justice to this amazing opportunity in my new stint as an anchor. It will be really exciting to share the stage with an artist of Sunita ji’s calibre. The format of the show is extremely engaging, and I am sure that the audiences would love it!” exclaims Kavin.

For Sunita, this show is like a homecoming, “My stint at the National School of Drama made me love the stage and the live audience. You are at your vulnerable best under the spotlight. I have worked with Zee before and am extremely excited about this opportunity with Bzinga. I have never anchored a full-fledged show, but with Kavin by my side, this ride is sure to be an exhilarating one! ”

Tune in to Bzinga, which premiers on 12th February and will air every Sunday at 5 pm, only on Zee TV!

About Bzinga:

Bzinga aims to enthral every Indian with the ‘thrill of winning’ with the Bzinga App (available on the Play and App Stores) and a one-of-a-kind interactive TV show on Zee Keralam, soon to be broadcast on ZeeTv.

It is a product engagement and discovery platform that creates a mutually beneficial ground to bring brands and consumers together. It is an innovative inverse-auction platform for customers, where they can play short, fun, and exciting games as well as win products at the lowest prices in the market through auctions.

For brands, Bzinga provides a novel opportunity to test their products, conduct sampling exercises, and deploy the platform as a product discovery interface.

