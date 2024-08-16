Cabinet approves five major infra projects: 3 metros at Bengaluru, Pune, Thane and airports at Bagdogra in West Bengal and Bihta in Bihar

New Delhi [India], August 16 : The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a series of high-impact projects, including the expansion of metro networks in Bengaluru, Thane, and Pune, alongside the development of Bagdogra airport, West Bengal and an army airport into a civilian airport at Bihta, Bihar.

Bengaluru's ever-expanding metro network is set to grow further with the Cabinet's approval of Phase-3 of the Bangalore Metro Rail Project. The project, with an estimated cost of Rs. 15,611 crore, will add two new elevated corridors totaling 44.65 km, comprising 31 stations.

This expansion aims to bring previously underserved areas into the metro fold, enhancing connectivity and reducing traffic congestion in the city known as India's tech capital.

Corridor 1 will stretch 32.15 km from JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura along the Outer Ring Road West, covering 21 stations. This corridor will link vital industrial and residential areas, including the Peenya Industrial Area, the IT sectors on Bannerghatta Road and Outer Ring Road, and educational institutions like PES University and Dayanand Sagar University.

Corridor 2 will extend 12.50 km from Hosahalli to Kadabagere along Magadi Road, incorporating 9 stations. This corridor will serve the western part of Bengaluru, providing much-needed relief to congested routes and offering improved last-mile connectivity.

With the completion of Phase 3 by 2029, Bengaluru's metro network will span 220.20 km, solidifying its status as one of India's most extensive urban transit systems. The project is expected to generate employment opportunities during its construction and operational phases, stimulate local businesses, and contribute to environmental sustainability by reducing carbon emissions.

Thane, a rapidly growing city neighbouring Mumbai, is set to enhance its urban mobility with the approval of the Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project. The 29-km ring corridor, with a budget of Rs. 12,200 crore, will feature 22 stations, connecting key areas such as Naupada, Wagle Estate, Hiranandani Estate, and Kolshet.

The route will run along the city's periphery, bordered by the Ulhas River and Sanjay Gandhi National Park, providing a sustainable alternative to road traffic.

Expected to be operational by 2029, this metro ring will play a crucial role in decongesting Thane's roads, benefiting daily commuters, including students and office-goers.

The projected ridership is estimated to reach 6.47 lakh passengers daily by 2029, rising to 8.72 lakh by 2045. The project, executed by Maha Metro, will also contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and support the city's economic growth by improving accessibility to business hubs.

The Pune Metro Phase-1 project is set to extend further south, with the Cabinet approving the Swargate to Katraj underground line extension. This 5.46 km stretch, known as Line-1B, will include three underground stations, connecting key areas like Market Yard, Bibwewadi, and Katraj.

The extension, with an estimated cost of Rs. 2,954.53 crore, is aimed at alleviating traffic congestion and enhancing connectivity in Pune's southernmost regions.

Slated for completion by 2029, this extension will integrate with the Swargate Multimodal Hub, ensuring seamless connectivity across different modes of transport, including metro, bus, and rail.

The line will significantly benefit daily commuters, particularly students, small business owners, and professionals, with an expected ridership of 1.97 lakh passengers daily by 2057.

In a move to address the impending saturation of Patna Airport, the Cabinet has approved the development of a new civil enclave at Bihta, Bihar. With an investment of Rs. 1,413 crore, this project includes the construction of a new Integrated Terminal Building designed to handle up to 3,000 peak-hour passengers, with an annual capacity of 50 lakh passengers, expandable to one crore.

The new terminal will span 66,000 square meters and will be equipped with modern facilities, including an apron capable of accommodating 10 parking bays for aircraft like the A-321 and B-737-800. This development is crucial for catering to the growing passenger demand in Bihar and is expected to significantly enhance the region's connectivity.

The Cabinet has approved the Airports Authority of India's (AAI) proposal for the development of a new civil enclave at Bagdogra Airport, Siliguri, West Bengal, with an estimated cost of Rs. 1,549 crore.

The new terminal building will cover 70,390 sqm and is designed to handle 3,000 Peak Hour Passengers (PHP), with an annual capacity of 10 million passengers. The project will include the construction of an apron with 10 parking bays for A-321 aircraft, two link taxiways, and multi-level car parking. The terminal will also focus on sustainability, featuring a green building design that incorporates renewable energy sources and maximizes natural lighting to reduce its environmental impact.

This development is set to enhance Bagdogra Airport's operational efficiency and passenger experience, further solidifying its importance as a key air travel hub for the region.

It may be mentioned that the PM Modi cabinet has approved projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore since June this year.

