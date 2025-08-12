Cabinet approves investment proposal for construction of 700 MW Tato-II hydro electric project

New Delhi, [India] August 12 : The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved investment of Rs 8146.21 crore for the construction of the Tato-II Hydro Electric Project (HEP) in the Shi Yomi District of Arunachal Pradesh.

The estimated completion period for the project is 72 months, according to an official release by the Cabinet.

The project with an installed capacity of 700 MW (4 x 175 MW) would produce 2738.06 MU of energy. The Power generated from the Project will help improve the power supply position in Arunachal Pradesh and also contribute to balancing the national Grid.

The project will be implemented through a joint venture company between North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd. (NEEPCO) and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Centre will extend Rs 458.79 crore as budgetary support for the construction of roads, bridges and associated transmission lines under enabling infrastructure, besides Central Financial Assistance of Rs 436.13 crore towards the equity share of the State, the release added.

The state would benefit from 12 per cent free power and an additional 1 per cent towards the Local Area Development Fund (LADF), alongside significant infrastructure improvements and socio-economic development of the region.

The project is in line with the aims and objectives of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, and would provide various benefits to local suppliers/enterprises/MSMEs, including direct and indirect employment opportunities, the release added.

"There will be a significant improvement in infrastructure, including the development of around 32.88 kilometres of roads and bridges, for the project, which shall be mostly available for local use," the Cabinet added in the release.

It further added that the district will also benefit from the construction of essential infrastructure such as hospitals, schools, marketplaces, playgrounds, etc., to be financed from dedicated project funds of Rs 20 crore.

The release highlighted that the local populace will also benefit from various forms of compensation, employment, and CSR activities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor